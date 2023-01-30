Home States Telangana

TS police recruitment: List of additional candidates to be published today

Published: 30th January 2023 11:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2023 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

Police

Express Illustration.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As per the Telangana High Court orders, the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) will award seven marks to the petitioners in the ongoing SI and constable recruitment drive and conduct pre-medical test (PMT) and physical efficiency test (PET) for the additionally qualified candidates.

The board also said that it will release the list of eligible candidates on its website (www.tslprb.in) on January 30.

On January 6, a division bench of the High Court upheld the judgment passed by a single judge in granting one full mark to all the writ petitioners in respect of seven disputed questions irrespective of the options exercised by them and allowing the petitioners to appear in the next level of examination.

The board has asked the new eligible candidates to submit a revised Part II application by logging into their user accounts on the TSLPRB website between February 1 and 5 and to appear in the PET and PMT.

