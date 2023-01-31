Home States Telangana

Abolish the Governor system or change PM post to viceroy: KTR

“Abolish the Governor system or change the prime minister’s post to that of viceroy. The Governor system was introduced by the British for better communication with the viceroy,” he said.

TRS working president and IT Minister K T Rama Rao.(Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: IT and Industries and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of misusing the office of Governor to harass opposition-ruled States in the country. “Telangana Raj Bhavan is being used as a platform for political activities and the Governor playing favourites with a particular party is not correct,” he said.

Speaking to the media in Sircilla on Monday, Rama Rao said: “PM Modi himself called for an end to the British-era slavery, but he is using the institution of Governor as a political weapon against the States ruled by opposition parties. He should rethink about the system created by colonial rulers.”

“Abolish the Governor system or change the prime minister’s post to that of viceroy. The Governor system was introduced by the British for better communication with the viceroy,” he said. Asserting that the post of Governor was no longer needed in India, the minister said that if it should be continued, only persons who distanced themselves from active politics for two years should be appointed to the constitutional post. “But, the Modi government is appointing politicians as Governors,” Rama Rao said and accused State Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan of acting as a political representative.

The BJP MPs from the State should bring pressure on the Centre to fulfil the assurances made to Telangana in the AP Re-organisation Act, he said. Taking a dig at the Centre, Rama Rao said that the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana was nothing but a ‘copy’ of the Telangana government’s Rythu Bandhu scheme.  

He further alleged that the taxes paid by Telangana were being used to develop other States. “If I am proved wrong, I am ready to face any punishment. This year’s Budget session is the last one under the headship of Modi, BJP MPs and Union ministers from Telangana should pressurise the Central government to sanction adequate funds for projects in the State. In the last eight years not a single educational institution has been sanctioned to the State,” he added. Earlier, Rama Rao attended a Kanti Velugu programme at Veernapalli Rythu Vedika and interacted with the beneficiaries who turned up for eye testing. 

