Arrogance of  KTR ‘dora’ will end soon: Nizamabad MP

HYDERABAD: Reacting to the recent remarks made against him and the BJP by BRS working president KT Rama Rao, Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind on Monday said that he has brought a better system, instead of turmeric board, to the town. The BJP leader said that Rama Rao has exhibited arrogance of a “dora” (feudal lord) during his tour of Nizamabad and it will definitely be defeated in the next elections. He also questioned the BRS leader as to what happened to his party’s poll promises, including establishing a special economic zone (SEZ) at Balkonda, a refinery of crude and unprocessed root form of turmeric and remunerative price for turmeric. Accusing Rama Rao of acting as a “broker” for a US-based vaccine-manufacturing pharmaceutical company, Arvind said that the former has met the company’s representatives during his visit to Davos to attend the World Economic Forum, and tweeted multiple times in its favour.