Denied compensation, five of family attempt immolation at Pragathi Bhavan

However, the tahasildar’s investigation found that the same land was allocated to different persons in the subsequent years by the same board.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A family of five members including three children attempted suicide in front of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s official residence Pragathi Bhavan for the third time on Monday.

Alleging injustice and ill-treatment by the authorities with regard to compensation under land acquisition, they tried to set themselves on fire. Fortunately, the Pragathi Bhavan security personnel averted their immolation bid just before the family head — M Ilesh Yadav — set fire to all of them including himself.
“I have been running from pillar to post for the last 13 years but justice eludes me. We are trying to end our lives in front of Pragathi Bhavan so that the CM would take notice of our plight, “ said Ilesh, speaking to TNIE over the phone after the police let him off and his family members but not before giving them another round of counselling against ‘suicide’.

The proceedings issued by K Anitha, Ibrahimpatnam tahsildar in March 2022, which was accessed by TNIE, revealed that the five acres of land in question, in survey number 58/306 and located at Bagayath village near Ibrahimpatnam of Ranga Reddy district, was awarded to Ilesh’s father Venkaiah in 1979 by the then AP Bhoodan Yagna Board. However, the tahasildar’s investigation found that the same land was allocated to different persons in the subsequent years by the same board.

“In 2010, during land acquisition for the regional centre of National Security Guards (NSG), the then tahsildar Victor, Bhoodan Board chairman Rajender Reddy, VRO Ram Reddy, created fake documents colluding with different persons. Although I continued to be in possession of the property, it was handed over to NSG and I was denied any compensation,” Ilesh said.

He added that although he filed a case against all the persons involved in the “misappropriation” of his land, the case has not made any progress. Ilesh also said that the government awarded a compensation of Rs 5.4 lakh per acre in 2010 to others, and he was not even paid a single rupee against his five acres land. When contacted, Amoy Kumar said that Ilesh was ineligible to get any compensation as per the land acquisition report 2010.

