Jagtial collector accepts civic body chairperson’s resignation

She had alleged that she was being forced to resign from the post as she was unable to bear the harassment of the lawmaker.

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL : Days after Jagtial civic body chairperson Boga Sravani announced her resignation from the post alleging harassment by MLA M Sanjay Kumar, District Collector G Ravi accepted her resignation on Monday. The collector also issued an official communique notifying the acceptance of her resignation.

Vice chairman G Srinivas will be in charge of the Municipal Council until a new chairman is appointed.
Earlier, in a dramatic turn of events, Sravani appeared before the media and levelled serious allegations against MLA Sanjay Kumar before submitting her resignation on December 25.

She had alleged that she was being forced to resign from the post as she was unable to bear the harassment of the lawmaker. Speaking to the TNIE after her resignation was accepted on Monday, Sravani said she would continue her political career as a BRS leader and councillor of Ward 37. She also refuted the claims made by MLA Sanjay Kumar that there was a hidden political agenda behind her move.

“I called out the MLA, expecting that the party brass ensures justice, but no substantial efforts were made to address the issue,” she said and added, “There is no hidden motive behind the move.”

