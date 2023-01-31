Home States Telangana

KTR inaugurates ITC’s food and logistics facility

ITC Limited has a significant presence in Telangana which has been strengthened over the years through substantial investments across key sectors.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It & Industries Minister K T Rama Rao inaugurated ITC’s state-of-the-art integrated food manufacturing and logistics facility at Medak. Spread over nearly 59 acres of land, this food processing facility with a built-up area of 6.5 lakh sq feet entails an initial investment outlay of `450 crore which will create largescale livelihoods across sustainable agri-value chains.

The future-ready facility, equipped with end-to-end digital infrastructure, will be producing ITC’s world-class foods brands including Aashirvaad Aata, Sunfeast biscuits, Bingo! chips and Yippee! noodles among others, in phases. ITC’s investment in the food processing sector in Medak is poised to add value to the State’s manufacturing sector and support inclusive agri value chains.

Certified as a platinum-level Green Building by the Indian Green Building Council, the world-class factory also features a scientifically designed rainwater harvesting system, ensuring maximum conservation and reduced reliance on groundwater and thereby considerably reducing the unit’s impact on the environment.

ITC Limited has a significant presence in Telangana which has been strengthened over the years through substantial investments across key sectors. Its diversified portfolio of businesses enables the company to contribute to all three sectors of the state’s economy - agriculture, manufacturing, and services.

Telangana hosts two of the company’s largest paper manufacturing plants at Bhadrachalam and Bollaram. Aimed at boosting paperboards manufacturing in the State, ITC’s integrated unit at Bhadrachalam has invested `2,000 crore for installing a new boiler technology that will reduce dependence on coal as a fuel and increase renewable energy share of the mill while enhancing the pulp mill capacity.

