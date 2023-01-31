Home States Telangana

NPRD activists demand 5 per cent budgetary allocation for welfare of disabled in Telangana

He also demanded that the pension of disabled persons be increased to Rs 10,000 keeping in mind the rising prices of essential commodities.

Published: 31st January 2023 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2023 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

handicapped

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The National Platform for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (NPRD) members on Monday staged a protest at the Hyderabad Collectorate, demanding that five per cent of State Budget be allocated for the welfare of the disabled. They also demanded that the government scrap GO 17, the implementation of which has deprived thousands of eligible persons of pension.

They also submitted a memorandum to the joint collector in this regard. Speaking on the occasion, NPRD Secretary M Adivaiah said: “The State government has not allocated any funds for welfare of the disabled in the last eight years.” He also demanded that the pension of disabled persons be increased to Rs 10,000 keeping in mind the rising prices of essential commodities.

He said that in 2021-22, around 711 disabled people applied for marriage funds but only 271 people were granted the funds. “The State government releasing funds for Kalyana Lakshmi, Shaadi Mubarak schemes, but not for the disabled persons who want to get married,” he said. “Around 5,000 applications are still pending with Telangana Vikalangula Cooperative Corporation for equipment,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rights of Persons with Disabilities Pension scheme GO 17
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp