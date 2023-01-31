NPRD activists demand 5 per cent budgetary allocation for welfare of disabled in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The National Platform for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (NPRD) members on Monday staged a protest at the Hyderabad Collectorate, demanding that five per cent of State Budget be allocated for the welfare of the disabled. They also demanded that the government scrap GO 17, the implementation of which has deprived thousands of eligible persons of pension. They also submitted a memorandum to the joint collector in this regard. Speaking on the occasion, NPRD Secretary M Adivaiah said: “The State government has not allocated any funds for welfare of the disabled in the last eight years.” He also demanded that the pension of disabled persons be increased to Rs 10,000 keeping in mind the rising prices of essential commodities. He said that in 2021-22, around 711 disabled people applied for marriage funds but only 271 people were granted the funds. “The State government releasing funds for Kalyana Lakshmi, Shaadi Mubarak schemes, but not for the disabled persons who want to get married,” he said. “Around 5,000 applications are still pending with Telangana Vikalangula Cooperative Corporation for equipment,” he added.