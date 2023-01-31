Home States Telangana

Sarpanch, husband attempt suicide over ‘uncleared’ bills in Telangana

According to the couple, they resorted to the extreme step because MLA A Jeevan Reddy prevented the clearance of bills for works they had done for their village.

Published: 31st January 2023

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Nandipet Sarpanch Sambaru Vani and her husband Tirupati, both of whom belong to the ruling BRS attempted suicide at the Integrated District Offices Complex (IDOC) here on Monday. According to them, they resorted to the extreme step because MLA A Jeevan Reddy prevented the clearance of bills for works they had done for their village.

The Praja Vani programme was in progress and officials were busy receiving representations from the people at the conference hall when the couple tried to set themselves on fire after pouring kerosene over themselves. Some people who were present there prevented the couple from torching themselves.  

Vani and Tirupati later said that they had taken up several development works in their village for which they had borrowed Rs 1. 50 core. With interest, the debt mounted to Rs 3 crore. The Upa Sarpanch M Ravi is not ready to sign bills and clear them.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

