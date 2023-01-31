Home States Telangana

Telangana government invites Governor to address joint session

In turn, the Governor has consented to clear the annual financial statement, popularly known as the Budget, and the bills pending with her.

HYDERABAD: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan is all set to address the joint session of the Assembly and Council after over a year. Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prasanth Reddy along with other officials called on the Governor on Monday and extended an invite for the same.

In turn, the Governor has consented to clear the annual financial statement, popularly known as the Budget, and the bills pending with her. There was a crisis of sorts in the morning as the government, worried over the possibility of a deadlock as the commencement of the budget session was on February 3, moved the High Court for a direction to the Governor for the approval for introduction of budget. However, the petition was closed later in the day after respective counsels struck a compromise.

Prior to calling on the Governor, Prasanth Reddy held talks with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan. Then, along with Special Chief Secretary (Finance) K Ramakrishna Rao and Legislature Secretary V Narasimha Charyulu, the minister met the Governor. The government has also decided to prepare the speech for the Governor.

In the steps to follow, a proposal will be sent to the Governor to prorogue the Assembly. After the Governor prorogues the Assembly, she will summon the Assembly session with a week’s notice. However, it is not known if the Assembly session will be held on the scheduled date of February 3, or later.

