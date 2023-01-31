Telangana government to issue Podu land pattas to farmers by February end

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: State Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod has directed the officials to make the necessary arrangements for the completion of the process of issuing Podu land certificates to the eligible farmers in February.

The minister along with State Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy and Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari held a video conference with the district collectors on Monday.

She added that 100 per cent survey of Podu land was completed through the gram sabhas and that the Forest Rights Committees and District Level Committees were identifying the beneficiaries by examining the applications.

Speaking on the occasion, she made it clear that the government was prioritising the protection of forests along with giving access to the eligible farmers to cultivate Podu lands. Minister Indrakaran Reddy said that all the local public representatives should be involved in the process.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari said that the collectors had been instructed to complete the process at all levels and to print the ‘pattadar passbooks’ by the first week of February.

HYDERABAD: State Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod has directed the officials to make the necessary arrangements for the completion of the process of issuing Podu land certificates to the eligible farmers in February. The minister along with State Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy and Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari held a video conference with the district collectors on Monday. She added that 100 per cent survey of Podu land was completed through the gram sabhas and that the Forest Rights Committees and District Level Committees were identifying the beneficiaries by examining the applications. Speaking on the occasion, she made it clear that the government was prioritising the protection of forests along with giving access to the eligible farmers to cultivate Podu lands. Minister Indrakaran Reddy said that all the local public representatives should be involved in the process. Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari said that the collectors had been instructed to complete the process at all levels and to print the ‘pattadar passbooks’ by the first week of February.