UK named country partner for BioAsia 2023

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For the 20th edition of the largest event in the biotechnological industry of Asia, global business firm BioAsia picked the United Kingdom (UK) as its country partner. Eager to expand its relations with the Indian life-sciences industry, UK is home to over 6,330 businesses that employ over 2,68,000 people in the industry that generated £88.9 billion (`8.8 lakh crore) revenue in 2020.

With the theme of - ‘Advancing for ONE: Shaping the next generation of humanized healthcare’, BioAsia 2023 is all set to be held from February 24 to 26 in Hyderabad. Over the course of three days, prominent industry leaders, distinguished scientists, researchers and entrepreneurs will come together to discuss ‘humanized’ healthcare.

The plenary sessions will hold constructive discussions on how to integrate cross-sectional ecosystems, use disruptive technologies and make quality healthcare more accessible and affordable in the near future.

HYDERABAD: For the 20th edition of the largest event in the biotechnological industry of Asia, global business firm BioAsia picked the United Kingdom (UK) as its country partner. Eager to expand its relations with the Indian life-sciences industry, UK is home to over 6,330 businesses that employ over 2,68,000 people in the industry that generated £88.9 billion (`8.8 lakh crore) revenue in 2020. With the theme of - ‘Advancing for ONE: Shaping the next generation of humanized healthcare’, BioAsia 2023 is all set to be held from February 24 to 26 in Hyderabad. Over the course of three days, prominent industry leaders, distinguished scientists, researchers and entrepreneurs will come together to discuss ‘humanized’ healthcare. The plenary sessions will hold constructive discussions on how to integrate cross-sectional ecosystems, use disruptive technologies and make quality healthcare more accessible and affordable in the near future.