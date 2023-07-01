Home States Telangana

2018 election controversy: Minister Koppula appears before advocate panel

Laxman moved the High Court, citing several pronouncements made regarding voting by the election authorities and RTI data.

Welfare Minister Koppula Eswar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minister of Social Welfare Koppula Eshwar appeared before the High Court-appointed Advocate Commission on Friday in connection with the controversy surrounding his 2018 election to the Assembly from Dharmapuri in Jagtial district. Koppula had won by a narrow margin of 441 votes. His opponent Adduluri Laxman of Congress claimed that there had been anomalies in the voting process as well as manipulation of the results when they were announced. 

Laxman moved the High Court, citing several pronouncements made regarding voting by the election authorities and RTI data. The High Court appointed an Advocate Commission.

During the cross-examination by the Advocate Commission, Koppula Eshwar was asked why he had waited two years to respond to the election petition. Counsel for Laxman questioned why the minister had filed an interim application, asking the court to order a recount and why he had also moved the Supreme Court, seeking squashing of election petition field against him.

