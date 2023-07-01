Bodies of woman and her three children found in reservoir in Telangana

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: The bodies of a 43-year-old woman, B Rajitha, and her three children were found in the Mid Manair Reservoir on Friday. It was suspected that the woman ended her life along with her children — Md Ayaan, 7, Ahrajabeen, 5, and 14-month-old Osman Ahmed. The bodies found at Shabashpalli bridge (Kodurpaka) backwaters were retrieved and shifted to the hospital for postmortem.

Hailing from Rudravaram in Vemulawada Urban Mandal, Rajitha fell in love with Mohd Ali of Subashnagar in Karimnagar district about nine years ago, sources said.

It’s learnt that after she married Ali, her parents disowned her. Of late she was being harassed by her husband, according to the sources.

Due to a lack of support from her parents and a not-so-happy relationship with her husband, she reportedly took the extreme step.

Rajitha left home two days ago telling her husband that she was going to her parent's place. However, her body along with her children’s was retrieved from the Mid Manair reservoir on Friday.

