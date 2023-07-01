Home States Telangana

Bodies of woman and her three children found in reservoir in Telangana

Due to a lack of support from her parents and a not-so-happy relationship with her husband, she reportedly took the extreme step. 

Published: 01st July 2023 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2023 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Candles, Death, RIP

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: The bodies of a 43-year-old woman, B Rajitha, and her three children were found in the  Mid Manair Reservoir on Friday. It was suspected that the woman ended her life along with her children — Md Ayaan, 7, Ahrajabeen, 5, and 14-month-old Osman Ahmed. The bodies found at Shabashpalli bridge (Kodurpaka) backwaters were retrieved and shifted to the hospital for postmortem. 

Hailing from Rudravaram in Vemulawada Urban Mandal, Rajitha fell in love with Mohd Ali of Subashnagar in Karimnagar district about nine years ago, sources said.   

It’s learnt that after she married Ali, her parents disowned her. Of late she was being harassed by her husband, according to the sources. 

Due to a lack of support from her parents and a not-so-happy relationship with her husband, she reportedly took the extreme step. 

Rajitha left home two days ago telling her husband that she was going to her parent's place. However, her body along with her children’s was retrieved from the Mid Manair reservoir on Friday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Woman and children dead in reservoir
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp