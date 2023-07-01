Home States Telangana

BRS govt trying to create hurdles to Khammam public meeting: Revanth Reddy

Revanth, along with Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Mallu Ravi, MLA Dansari Anasuya ‘Seetakka’ and other leaders, inspected the arrangements being made for the public meeting.

Published: 01st July 2023 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2023 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

A Revanth Reddy

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A Revanth Reddy.(File Photo)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Friday alleged that the BRS government was trying to create hurdles in the public meeting to be addressed by Rahul Gandhi in Khammam on July 2.

Revanth, along with Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Mallu Ravi, MLA Dansari Anasuya ‘Seetakka’ and other leaders, inspected the arrangements being made for the public meeting.

Later speaking to the media, he said: ‘’We are trying to rescue TSRTC, which is running in losses, by hiring around 1,500 buses to arrange transport for people who will be attending the public meeting to be addressed Rahul Gandhi. But, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar has apparently instructed the RTC officials to not give buses to us.” 

“The July 2 meeting will be a huge success. It will be better than any meetings organised by the BRS,” he said.

The TPCC chief also expressed confidence in the Congress winning at least 80 Assembly seats in the next elections. “In Khammam district, we will clinch all 10 seats,” he said.

Referring to podu lands issue, he said: “All these years, KCR was neglecting tribals. Now, he is giving pattas to podu farmers. KCR is now showing affection towards these tribal ryots because the elections are around the corner.”

Congress may defer SC/ST, other declarations

Hyderabad: The Congress appears to have decided to defer the proposed ‘Declarations’ for SC, ST, OBC, minorities and women, which it planned to make at the ‘Jana Garjana Sabha’ to be addressed by Rahul Gandhi on July 2. The party is hoping to bank on the positive perception the public meeting would potentially generate through the induction of Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, along with several other leaders, into the party as well as the conclusion of CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka’s padayatra.

 The leaders of the grand old party believe that the public meeting itself will set the tone and tenor for the next elections. It is learnt that the party is currently diligently working on the ‘BC Declaration’ post is a success in the Karnataka elections, but would defer to a later date.  The Congress has employed a strategic approach by issuing declarations targeting specific communities well ahead of elections.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Revanth Reddy BRS Rahul Gandhi Khammam meet
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp