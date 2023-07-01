BRS govt trying to create hurdles to Khammam public meeting: Revanth Reddy

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Friday alleged that the BRS government was trying to create hurdles in the public meeting to be addressed by Rahul Gandhi in Khammam on July 2.

Revanth, along with Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Mallu Ravi, MLA Dansari Anasuya ‘Seetakka’ and other leaders, inspected the arrangements being made for the public meeting.

Later speaking to the media, he said: ‘’We are trying to rescue TSRTC, which is running in losses, by hiring around 1,500 buses to arrange transport for people who will be attending the public meeting to be addressed Rahul Gandhi. But, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar has apparently instructed the RTC officials to not give buses to us.”

“The July 2 meeting will be a huge success. It will be better than any meetings organised by the BRS,” he said.

The TPCC chief also expressed confidence in the Congress winning at least 80 Assembly seats in the next elections. “In Khammam district, we will clinch all 10 seats,” he said.

Referring to podu lands issue, he said: “All these years, KCR was neglecting tribals. Now, he is giving pattas to podu farmers. KCR is now showing affection towards these tribal ryots because the elections are around the corner.”

Congress may defer SC/ST, other declarations

Hyderabad: The Congress appears to have decided to defer the proposed ‘Declarations’ for SC, ST, OBC, minorities and women, which it planned to make at the ‘Jana Garjana Sabha’ to be addressed by Rahul Gandhi on July 2. The party is hoping to bank on the positive perception the public meeting would potentially generate through the induction of Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, along with several other leaders, into the party as well as the conclusion of CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka’s padayatra.

The leaders of the grand old party believe that the public meeting itself will set the tone and tenor for the next elections. It is learnt that the party is currently diligently working on the ‘BC Declaration’ post is a success in the Karnataka elections, but would defer to a later date. The Congress has employed a strategic approach by issuing declarations targeting specific communities well ahead of elections.

