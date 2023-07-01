Godavari waters to fill Gouravelli project for 4 days

P Krishna By

Express News Service

SIDDIPET: The government decided to fill approximately 0.50 tmcft of water in the Gouravelli reservoir in the district. Since the start of the trial run on Thursday, Godavari waters have been continuously rising. Officials stated that one pump related to the project will continue to work uninterrupted for another four days.

Currently, the construction of the main right and left canals related to the project is almost complete, but distributary canals to divert water to the fields have not been constructed yet. This means providing Godavari water to all farmers in this kharif season may not be possible. However, officials have suggested that irrigating the crops through the left and right canals and into the ponds is a feasible alternative.

Engineering officials have clarified that the government has not yet decided on releasing water downstream, and for the time being, only 0.50 tmcft has been directed to be pumped into the project. The project is currently in its final stage. Additionally, some tribal communities still continue to reside in the area. Officials have assured that even if 1 tmcft of water arrives in the project, it will not adversely affect the tribals. The government claims to have already provided full compensation to the residents who lived in areas that will be inundated once the reservoir is functional.

However, despite the completion of the project and the successful diversion of Godavari waters, some residents remain disappointed. On WhatsApp groups created by the oustees, some are celebrating the trial run’s success, while certain farmers are sharing pictures with the project showing the ‘victory sign’. Simultaneously, others are expressing grievances that the government has not yet paid them full compensation.

In these WhatsApp groups, posts also highlight the concerns of women from the submerging villages who have been protesting for almost three months. They complain that the government has not paid attention to the fact that the Resettlement and Rehabilitation package was not provided to those who got married after the government-imposed cutoff. Moreover, they assert that many people are yet to receive compensation from the government.

SIDDIPET: The government decided to fill approximately 0.50 tmcft of water in the Gouravelli reservoir in the district. Since the start of the trial run on Thursday, Godavari waters have been continuously rising. Officials stated that one pump related to the project will continue to work uninterrupted for another four days. Currently, the construction of the main right and left canals related to the project is almost complete, but distributary canals to divert water to the fields have not been constructed yet. This means providing Godavari water to all farmers in this kharif season may not be possible. However, officials have suggested that irrigating the crops through the left and right canals and into the ponds is a feasible alternative. Engineering officials have clarified that the government has not yet decided on releasing water downstream, and for the time being, only 0.50 tmcft has been directed to be pumped into the project. The project is currently in its final stage. Additionally, some tribal communities still continue to reside in the area. Officials have assured that even if 1 tmcft of water arrives in the project, it will not adversely affect the tribals. The government claims to have already provided full compensation to the residents who lived in areas that will be inundated once the reservoir is functional. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); However, despite the completion of the project and the successful diversion of Godavari waters, some residents remain disappointed. On WhatsApp groups created by the oustees, some are celebrating the trial run’s success, while certain farmers are sharing pictures with the project showing the ‘victory sign’. Simultaneously, others are expressing grievances that the government has not yet paid them full compensation. In these WhatsApp groups, posts also highlight the concerns of women from the submerging villages who have been protesting for almost three months. They complain that the government has not paid attention to the fact that the Resettlement and Rehabilitation package was not provided to those who got married after the government-imposed cutoff. Moreover, they assert that many people are yet to receive compensation from the government.