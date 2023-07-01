Land dispute: Telangana High Court issues notice to govt, MLA’s daughter 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a petition submitted by Janagoan MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy, Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy of the Telangana High Court issued show cause notices to his (MLA) daughter P Tulja Bhavani Reddy, son-in-law P Rahul Reddy, the State government, represented by Principal Secretary (Home), DGP, DCP, Janagoan, DCP Siddipet, and SHOs of Janagaon and Cherial.

The MLA on June 22 lodged a complaint with the SHOs of the Janagoan and Cherial police stations, stating that his son-in-law Rahul Reddy and daughter Tulja Bhavani Reddy obstruct his legitimate actions and caused him difficulty. He alleged that the police did not take action on his complaints.

Apart from issueing show cause notices to the respondents, the judge asked the SHOs of the Janagoan and Cherial police stations to take suitable action on the petitioner’s representation/complaint in accordance with the law.

The hearing has been rescheduled for July 25. It may be recalled that Tulja Bhavani recently alleged that her MLA father registered encroached land in her name and offered to return it to the government. She also tried to pull down the compound wall of the house plot located in Cherial.

HYDERABAD: In a petition submitted by Janagoan MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy, Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy of the Telangana High Court issued show cause notices to his (MLA) daughter P Tulja Bhavani Reddy, son-in-law P Rahul Reddy, the State government, represented by Principal Secretary (Home), DGP, DCP, Janagoan, DCP Siddipet, and SHOs of Janagaon and Cherial. The MLA on June 22 lodged a complaint with the SHOs of the Janagoan and Cherial police stations, stating that his son-in-law Rahul Reddy and daughter Tulja Bhavani Reddy obstruct his legitimate actions and caused him difficulty. He alleged that the police did not take action on his complaints. Apart from issueing show cause notices to the respondents, the judge asked the SHOs of the Janagoan and Cherial police stations to take suitable action on the petitioner’s representation/complaint in accordance with the law.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The hearing has been rescheduled for July 25. It may be recalled that Tulja Bhavani recently alleged that her MLA father registered encroached land in her name and offered to return it to the government. She also tried to pull down the compound wall of the house plot located in Cherial.