Home States Telangana

Land dispute: Telangana High Court issues notice to govt, MLA’s daughter 

She also tried to pull down the compound wall of the house plot located in Cherial.

Published: 01st July 2023 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2023 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a petition submitted by Janagoan MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy, Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy of the Telangana High Court issued show cause notices to his (MLA) daughter P Tulja Bhavani Reddy, son-in-law P Rahul Reddy, the State government, represented by Principal Secretary (Home), DGP, DCP, Janagoan, DCP Siddipet, and SHOs of Janagaon and Cherial.

The MLA on June 22 lodged a complaint with the SHOs of the Janagoan and Cherial police stations, stating that his son-in-law Rahul Reddy and daughter Tulja Bhavani Reddy obstruct his legitimate actions and caused him difficulty. He alleged that the police did not take action on his complaints.

Apart from issueing show cause notices to the respondents, the judge asked the SHOs of the Janagoan and Cherial police stations to take suitable action on the petitioner’s representation/complaint in accordance with the law.

The hearing has been rescheduled for July 25. It may be recalled that Tulja Bhavani recently alleged that her MLA father registered encroached land in her name and offered to return it to the government. She also tried to pull down the compound wall of the house plot located in Cherial.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp