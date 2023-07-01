Home States Telangana

Left parties rule out alliance with Congress in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Expressing their intention to continue their ‘amity’ with the ruling BRS, the two Left parties -- CPI and CPM on Friday quashed speculations of them striking an alliance with the Congress in the coming Assembly elections. 

Speaking to the media after the two parties had a meeting here, CPM State Secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram said: “The speculation that we have an alliance with the Congress are baseless and false. We would go along with the secular parties in line with their party’s national stance.”

CPI State secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao said that they have decided not to openly criticise the BRS government as it may strengthen the BJP’s campaign. 

“Seat sharing alone would not be a criteria for striking an alliance with the BRS. The premise for striking an alliance should be based on political ideology and not vote and seat share in the elections,” they said while expressing confidence in BRS defeating BJP in the next elections. 

