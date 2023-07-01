‘Sidelined’ by BJP, Telangana MLA Raghunanadan Rao joins dissidents

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The latest to join the list of dissident leaders in the Telangana BJP is Dubbaka MLA M Raghunanadan Rao. Lately, all has not been well in the party with the lateral entrants — Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender, former MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, and others being not happy with the State leadership of the party and have been bringing pressure on the high command to ease out incumbent president Bandi Sanjay.

The party central leadership has summoned the dissident leaders to Delhi and counselled them. Etala et al explained to the party their apprehensions that the party was being led in Telangana and what should be done to stand up to KCR and fight against his misrule.

At a time when the dust seemed to be settling in the BJP after counselling by the BJP top brass, Rahugnandan Rao vented out his unhappiness over the happenings in the party. He was not happy about the party’s leadership only calling a few leaders and consulting them, ignoring him totally though he was also a leader of substance and a voluble speaker capable of influencing the people.

Raghunandan Rao claimed in the presence of his workers that it was he who had given the initial momentum to the party by winning Dubbak against the invincible BRS. The thrust that he had imparted helped the party grow substantially in Telangana, he is understood to have said.

At present there is a raging storm in the party now after party senior leader and former MP A Jitendar Reddy posted a meme on Twitter lampooning the party and the way it was working. While some people are agreeing with him that there should be a change of guard for Telangana BJP, others see the posting of the meme as a serious violation of the code of discipline in the party and action should be taken against him.

BJP MLA Eatala Rajender, reacting to the posting of the meme, felt that Jitender Reddy who is a senior leader should be patient and not give in to impulses. He also suggested to the leaders that they should speak carefully while they were in public.

The party leaders are discussing the brewing unrest in the party with some leaders damaging its image with their actions. They seek immediate intervention from the party leadership to tame the dissidents.

Even as the storm in the party is gathering force, the party leadership is maintaining a stoic silence on dousing the smouldering dissidence in the party which some leaders believe would not be in the best interests of the party.

