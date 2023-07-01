Telangana State Council for Higher Education releases DOST Phase-II allotment list

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) released the Phase-II allotment results for the Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) on Friday. R Limbadri, the chairman of TSCHE, during a review meeting, revealed that the new courses have reached their full capacity in terms of intake, and there is a significant demand for Commerce courses among students.

In Phase II of the allotment process, a total of 49,267 candidates were allotted seats. Out of these, 35,195 candidates secured seats based on their first-priority choices, while others received seat allotments based on their second and subsequent priorities. However, 3,917 candidates who exercised web options did not receive seat allotments due to limited choices of options. In Phase-II, a total of 35,112 candidates registered through various channels, and a total of 53,184 candidates provided web options.

As many as 6,307 candidates were allotted seats in the Arts streams, 21,255 candidates in Commerce, 11,944 candidates in Life Sciences, 9,076 candidates in Physical Science, 431 candidates in Data Science & AI/ML, 203 candidates in D Pharmacy and 51 candidates in other fields.

Prof Limbadri expressed hope that admissions would increase after the finalisation of EAMCET admissions and the announcement of supplementary results of Intermediate examinations. To facilitate students in joining undergraduate courses, Phase-III registrations and web-options will be extended. Phase III allotment is scheduled to commence on July 20, and colleges will begin classes on July 24.

During the meeting, V Karuna, Education department secretary, stressed the importance of incorporating a greater number of courses into the curriculum that enhance employability, particularly those related to sector skills that are currently in high demand. She also expressed concern regarding general admissions to undergraduate courses and urged all vice-chancellors to take appropriate measures in response to address the issue.

