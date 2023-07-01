Telangana's Sircilla on global map as cotton briefs set sail for New York

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Sircilla is hitting international headlines now, with its organic cotton boxer briefs making a big splash in faraway New York. Sircilla has already made a mark in the past with its Rajanna-Siripattu. Now the five-inch cotton briefs are being exported to the US through Mumbai via sea route from Sircilla.

Made in Sircilla, under the brand Green Needle, three containers of organic cotton boxers briefs are being exported. A Bengaluru-based textile company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Telangana government and began production at the Apparel Park in Peddur on the outskirts of Sircilla town last year.

Regional Deputy Director of Handlooms and Textiles, V Ashok Rao, told TNIE that the company was providing employment to 500 women in the Green Needle and another 500 women will get employment soon. “It is a good sign for Sircilla weavers and women skilled workers,” he added.

Additionally, he mentioned that another textile unit will start multiple fabric production in the apparel park soon. When asked about the value of exports, he refused to comment on it saying it is a ‘business secret’.

Textports, a textile company, has signed an MoU with the State government. Once the production commences, it will provide employment for 2,000 people.

Meanwhile, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao, who represents Sircilla in the Assembly, took to Twitter to express his delight and share that the first direct export cargo has been shipped by GREEN NEEDLE. “Happy to share that the first direct export cargo has been shipped by GREEN NEEDLE — the first factory at the Sircilla Apparel park for the first customer — gap organic Cotton boxers on their way to New York via JNPT at Mumbai. All Made In SIRCILLA/Telangana/India. May millions more follow (sic),” he wrote.

He said that he was happy that such products are made in Sircilla in Telangana, India. Netizens appreciated KT Rama Rao for providing facilities and creating employment generation for local women and producing international brands of fabrics from Sircilla.

