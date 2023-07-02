BJP leaders united in party, divided over TS leadership

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: If the grapevine is to be believed, the leadership crisis that has engulfed the Telangana unit of the BJP regarding the changing of the State party president has left the part virtually split into two groups -- one in favour of Bandi Sanjay being replaced and the other wanting him to continue in the position.

With just about four months to go for the Assembly elections, a group of leaders staunchly opposes any change in leadership as it feels this would have an adverse impact on the impending polls. In contrast, the other group is exerting pressure on the high command for a change in leadership, citing concerns over potential failure in the coming elections.

Senior figures within the party, including veterans like AP Jithender Reddy and former minister Vijayaramana Rao have openly voiced their demands for Sanjay to continue in the position.

Against this backdrop, close associates of Sanjay say that he is not too favourably inclined towards a Cabinet post and is keen to serve the party in any position the high command deems fit, should it opt for a change in leadership.

Sources in Delhi say that the party high command has more or less decided to appoint Union Minister G Kishan Reddy as the new State president hoping that this would settle the matter and rejuvenate the party in the run-up to the Assembly elections.

However, people close to Kishan say that he is quite reluctant to assume the role of State party president with just about four months to go before the elections. They say that Kishan considers taking up the position fraught with risk to his political career, especially if the party were to fare poorly in the elections.

Kishan has conveyed his concerns to the high command, the sources say, adding that he has suggested the appointment of someone else to lead the Telangana BJP. The Union Minister, the sources say, promised his unwavering support to the party and the election campaign.

Meanwhile, the RSS is believed to be in favour of Sanjay continuing in the post. On the other hand, longtime BJP leaders have expressed their disappointment with the situation the party finds itself in. They say that replacing the BJP State president mere months before the elections could severely damage the party’s prospects.



