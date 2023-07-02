Contempt of court case: TSRTC fails to deposit amount, HC summons MD

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice P Madhavi Devi of the Telangana High Court has issued show cause notices in a contempt of court case brought by the TSRTC Employees Thrift and Credit Cooperative Society Limited. The notices were served to VC Sajjanar, the vice-chairman and managing director of TSRTC, and BC Vijayapushpa Kumari, the Chief Manager (F and A) of TSRTC, directing them to appear personally or through their instructed advocate on July 21, 2023, the hearing date.

Failure to comply will result in the case being heard and determined ex-parte. The contempt of court case stems from an application filed by the cooperative society, requesting the remittance of deducted amounts from TSRTC employees’ salaries to the credit society’s bank account. The society alleges that the funds were not transferred as agreed upon and raises concerns about facing significant hardships if the money is not deposited. They accuse TSRTC of utilising the deducted funds for its own purposes.

During a previous hearing, the High Court considered a plea from the respondents, who requested a six-month extension to deposit the amount owed to the petitioner’s society. The plea was based on TSRTC’s financial difficulties, which hindered compliance with the court’s interim directions issued on November 25, 2022.

Taking into account the submissions from both parties, the court said that it was inclined to allow the interim application under certain conditions. The respondents were required to deposit a minimum of `50 crore by May 15, 2023, and the balance of `100 crore within six months from the interim directions issued on November 25, 2022.

As the court’s orders have not been implemented and in light of the petitioner’s allegations against TSRTC, a contempt case was filed under Sections 10 to 12 of the Contempt of Court Act, 1971. The petitioner seeks punishment for the respondents, accusing them of willful violation and non-implementation of the court’s orders.

‘Clinical Establishments Regulation Act provisions met’

A PIL seeking compliance with the provisions of the Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act-2010, was recently closed by a bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N Tukaramji.

The PIL, filed by the Forum Against Corruption, alleged that the State government had neglected to establish enforcement cells and enforce the regulations outlined in the Act.

During the proceedings, the government apprised the court that two orders were issued on June 14 to establish the State Council for Clinical Establishments, as mandated by Section 8 of the Act. The Council would be headed by the Special Chief Secretary/Principal Secretary/Secretary to the Health, Medical & Family Welfare Department, while the Director of Public Health would be the member-secretary. Additionally, district registration authorities were formed, chaired by the Collector, with the DHMHO of the respective district serving as the member convener.

After considering the arguments presented by the Government Pleader, the bench concluded that the petitioner’s concerns had been addressed and closed the PIL.

HYDERABAD: Justice P Madhavi Devi of the Telangana High Court has issued show cause notices in a contempt of court case brought by the TSRTC Employees Thrift and Credit Cooperative Society Limited. The notices were served to VC Sajjanar, the vice-chairman and managing director of TSRTC, and BC Vijayapushpa Kumari, the Chief Manager (F and A) of TSRTC, directing them to appear personally or through their instructed advocate on July 21, 2023, the hearing date. Failure to comply will result in the case being heard and determined ex-parte. The contempt of court case stems from an application filed by the cooperative society, requesting the remittance of deducted amounts from TSRTC employees’ salaries to the credit society’s bank account. The society alleges that the funds were not transferred as agreed upon and raises concerns about facing significant hardships if the money is not deposited. They accuse TSRTC of utilising the deducted funds for its own purposes. During a previous hearing, the High Court considered a plea from the respondents, who requested a six-month extension to deposit the amount owed to the petitioner’s society. The plea was based on TSRTC’s financial difficulties, which hindered compliance with the court’s interim directions issued on November 25, 2022.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Taking into account the submissions from both parties, the court said that it was inclined to allow the interim application under certain conditions. The respondents were required to deposit a minimum of `50 crore by May 15, 2023, and the balance of `100 crore within six months from the interim directions issued on November 25, 2022. As the court’s orders have not been implemented and in light of the petitioner’s allegations against TSRTC, a contempt case was filed under Sections 10 to 12 of the Contempt of Court Act, 1971. The petitioner seeks punishment for the respondents, accusing them of willful violation and non-implementation of the court’s orders. ‘Clinical Establishments Regulation Act provisions met’ A PIL seeking compliance with the provisions of the Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act-2010, was recently closed by a bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N Tukaramji. The PIL, filed by the Forum Against Corruption, alleged that the State government had neglected to establish enforcement cells and enforce the regulations outlined in the Act. During the proceedings, the government apprised the court that two orders were issued on June 14 to establish the State Council for Clinical Establishments, as mandated by Section 8 of the Act. The Council would be headed by the Special Chief Secretary/Principal Secretary/Secretary to the Health, Medical & Family Welfare Department, while the Director of Public Health would be the member-secretary. Additionally, district registration authorities were formed, chaired by the Collector, with the DHMHO of the respective district serving as the member convener. After considering the arguments presented by the Government Pleader, the bench concluded that the petitioner’s concerns had been addressed and closed the PIL.