Debt-ridden tenant ryot ends life in Telangana

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: A 40-year-old tenant farmer, Panjala Ashok, who could no longer bear the burden of debts, resorted to taking his own life by lying on a railway track and coming under a goods train on the outskirts of Madipalli village in Jammikunta mandal on Friday night.

Ashok owned 1 acre of land and had leased an additional 3 acres, where he grew paddy and had invested Rs 6 lakh. He took loans from private individuals, but due to crop damage and a lack of yield, his debts amounted to more than Rs 6 lakh. Hours after the incident, locals found Ashok’s body on the railway tracks and informed the police.

