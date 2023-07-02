Home States Telangana

FCRI efforts paying off with a wild fruit garden

The WFG at FCRI serves as a sanctuary for a vast array of wild fruit species, safeguarding their genetic resources from potential extinction.

Published: 02nd July 2023 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2023 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Niharika Saila
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a commendable initiative to preserve biodiversity and promote sustainable farming, the Forest College and Research Institute (FCRI) Mulugu has established a thriving Wild Fruit Garden (WFG). Started in October 2022, the garden currently nurtures a diverse collection of 45 wild fruit species, with the ultimate goal of cultivating and conserving at least 75 species, making it an invaluable resource for research and education.

The WFG serves as a sanctuary for a vast array of wild fruit species, safeguarding their genetic resources from potential extinction. It also supports the establishment of a monkey food court initiated by the Telangana Forest Department as part of the Haritha Haram programme. This initiative aims to confine monkeys within the forest area, minimising human-animal conflicts.

At WFG, a committed team of researchers have made remarkable progress in a short span of time. Each fruit species has been carefully selected to offer diverse flavours, nutritional profiles, and ecological benefits. Some of the species include Konda golugu, Kokum, Thuniki, Simachinta, Medi, Regu Kampa, Moori, Raavi, and many others.

B Harish Babu, assistant professor and a key faculty involved in establishing the wild fruit garden, highlighted the significance of cultivating these rare forest varieties, which differ from regular horticulture varieties. Several of these wild species are endangered and on the brink of extinction. Through these gardens, the aim is to protect and propagate these wild species. As many birds and animals depend on these fruits for sustenance, their conservation is of utmost importance. 

Harish Babu further highlighted the role of the garden in addressing human-animal conflicts, particularly the issue of monkeys venturing into urban areas in search of food. The WFG provides a food source for these animals, encouraging them to stay within their natural habitat.

The WFG also presents exciting research opportunities for scientists, botanists, and arborists. It offers a unique platform to study the growth patterns, nutritional content, and medicinal properties of these wild fruits. The insights gained from such research can contribute to the development of new cultivars, improved production techniques, and the exploration of potential health benefits associated with these fruits. 

Moreover, the WFG serves as an invaluable educational resource. Students, farmers, and the local community have the opportunity to engage in hands-on learning experiences, acquiring practical knowledge in the cultivation, propagation, and management of wild fruits.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Forest College and Research Institute Wild fruits
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp