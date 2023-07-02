FCRI efforts paying off with a wild fruit garden

Niharika Saila By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a commendable initiative to preserve biodiversity and promote sustainable farming, the Forest College and Research Institute (FCRI) Mulugu has established a thriving Wild Fruit Garden (WFG). Started in October 2022, the garden currently nurtures a diverse collection of 45 wild fruit species, with the ultimate goal of cultivating and conserving at least 75 species, making it an invaluable resource for research and education.

The WFG serves as a sanctuary for a vast array of wild fruit species, safeguarding their genetic resources from potential extinction. It also supports the establishment of a monkey food court initiated by the Telangana Forest Department as part of the Haritha Haram programme. This initiative aims to confine monkeys within the forest area, minimising human-animal conflicts.

At WFG, a committed team of researchers have made remarkable progress in a short span of time. Each fruit species has been carefully selected to offer diverse flavours, nutritional profiles, and ecological benefits. Some of the species include Konda golugu, Kokum, Thuniki, Simachinta, Medi, Regu Kampa, Moori, Raavi, and many others.

B Harish Babu, assistant professor and a key faculty involved in establishing the wild fruit garden, highlighted the significance of cultivating these rare forest varieties, which differ from regular horticulture varieties. Several of these wild species are endangered and on the brink of extinction. Through these gardens, the aim is to protect and propagate these wild species. As many birds and animals depend on these fruits for sustenance, their conservation is of utmost importance.

Harish Babu further highlighted the role of the garden in addressing human-animal conflicts, particularly the issue of monkeys venturing into urban areas in search of food. The WFG provides a food source for these animals, encouraging them to stay within their natural habitat.

The WFG also presents exciting research opportunities for scientists, botanists, and arborists. It offers a unique platform to study the growth patterns, nutritional content, and medicinal properties of these wild fruits. The insights gained from such research can contribute to the development of new cultivars, improved production techniques, and the exploration of potential health benefits associated with these fruits.

Moreover, the WFG serves as an invaluable educational resource. Students, farmers, and the local community have the opportunity to engage in hands-on learning experiences, acquiring practical knowledge in the cultivation, propagation, and management of wild fruits.

HYDERABAD: In a commendable initiative to preserve biodiversity and promote sustainable farming, the Forest College and Research Institute (FCRI) Mulugu has established a thriving Wild Fruit Garden (WFG). Started in October 2022, the garden currently nurtures a diverse collection of 45 wild fruit species, with the ultimate goal of cultivating and conserving at least 75 species, making it an invaluable resource for research and education. The WFG serves as a sanctuary for a vast array of wild fruit species, safeguarding their genetic resources from potential extinction. It also supports the establishment of a monkey food court initiated by the Telangana Forest Department as part of the Haritha Haram programme. This initiative aims to confine monkeys within the forest area, minimising human-animal conflicts. At WFG, a committed team of researchers have made remarkable progress in a short span of time. Each fruit species has been carefully selected to offer diverse flavours, nutritional profiles, and ecological benefits. Some of the species include Konda golugu, Kokum, Thuniki, Simachinta, Medi, Regu Kampa, Moori, Raavi, and many others.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); B Harish Babu, assistant professor and a key faculty involved in establishing the wild fruit garden, highlighted the significance of cultivating these rare forest varieties, which differ from regular horticulture varieties. Several of these wild species are endangered and on the brink of extinction. Through these gardens, the aim is to protect and propagate these wild species. As many birds and animals depend on these fruits for sustenance, their conservation is of utmost importance. Harish Babu further highlighted the role of the garden in addressing human-animal conflicts, particularly the issue of monkeys venturing into urban areas in search of food. The WFG provides a food source for these animals, encouraging them to stay within their natural habitat. The WFG also presents exciting research opportunities for scientists, botanists, and arborists. It offers a unique platform to study the growth patterns, nutritional content, and medicinal properties of these wild fruits. The insights gained from such research can contribute to the development of new cultivars, improved production techniques, and the exploration of potential health benefits associated with these fruits. Moreover, the WFG serves as an invaluable educational resource. Students, farmers, and the local community have the opportunity to engage in hands-on learning experiences, acquiring practical knowledge in the cultivation, propagation, and management of wild fruits.