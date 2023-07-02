Hope PM announces good news on defence lands allocation: KTR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Maud Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday expressed optimism that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to Telangana would bring positive news regarding the allocation of defence lands for crucial infrastructure projects in Hyderabad.

Rama Rao had earlier met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and urged the allocation of defence lands in Hyderabad and Secunderabad for the construction of proposed skyways, link roads, and other projects for the city’s rapid development.

“We are requesting the Union government to allot the defence lands to the State for taking up projects in rapidly developing areas. An announcement regarding this matter should be made by the Centre ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit early this month,” Rama Rao stated.

During the inauguration of the ORR Narsingi interchange and the 15 MLD STP at Kokapet, he expressed frustration over the lack of response from the Centre to the requests for cooperation in Hyderabad’s development. Rama Rao referred to the pending construction of the Mehdipatnam skywalk project, which has faced delays due to the defence authorities’ reluctance to hand over the required land.

The State government has planned skyways from Jubilee Bus Station to Shamirpet and from Patny to Kandlakoya, a distance of approximately 36 km. Additionally, link roads are proposed in Attapur, with a need for defence land at Langar Houz.

Rama Rao said that a land-to-land exchange had been identified and communicated to both the Centre and the State, with the State willing to transfer 500 acres of property in Shamirpet to the Centre in exchange for 150 acres of defence land. However, despite assurances of land allocation, there has been no response from the Centre, he said.

Raising concerns over the lack of support and assistance from the BJP government over the past nine years, Rama Rao said: “Hyderabad is a fast-developing city. If you (BJP government) cannot support us, at least don’t create hurdles.”

