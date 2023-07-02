KCR needs to apologise for his unkept promises: BJP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State vice-president NVSS Prabhakar on Saturday demanded Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to apologise to the people of the State for not fulfilling his promises during his nine-and-a-half year rule before he sets off to campaign for the upcoming elections.

Addressing the media at the BJP party office in Nampally, Prabhakar also criticised TRS working president KT Rama Rao, accusing him of using official programmes for political publicity, and his remark that Prime Minister Narendra Modi owed an apology to the people of Telangana.

He said that the Chief Minister needed to apologise to Dalits for not making a Dalit the chief minister, for not implementing the SC Sub-Plan, and for not distributing three-acre land to landless members of the community.

“Neither did he construct the required number of houses under the 2BHK scheme as promised, nor did he allot the constructed houses to the poor,” Prabhakar charged.

He also accused the State government of imposing a water cess and not providing sufficient drinking water to a number of colonies and bastis in villages and towns under the much-publicised schemes like ‘Mission Bhagiratha’ and ‘Mission Kakatiya.’

Prabhakar also found fault with KCR for skipping the meetings held for discussing and resolving the disputes arising out of the AP Reorganisation Act and the water-sharing disputes between the two Telugu-speaking States on KRMB and GRMB.

Referring to former minister Jupally Krishna Rao and former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy joining the Congress fold, he said that it indicated that KCR has now gained 50% control of the grand old party.

