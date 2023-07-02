Home States Telangana

More BJP, BRS leaders bound for Congress: Thakre

Thakre’s statements assume significance as several names from the ruling BRS and BJP are doing rounds in political circles.

Published: 02nd July 2023 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2023 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Manikrao Thakre

AICC Telangana Congress in-charge Manikrao Thakre (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AICC Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre on Saturday claimed that a handful of leaders from both the BRS and BJP were in touch with the party and there would be more people joining the Congress fold after Jana Garjana Sabha to be held in Khammam. He disclosed this during an informal chat with reporters here. 

Thakre’s statements assume significance as several names from the ruling BRS and BJP are doing rounds in political circles.

The party high command is believed to have given the nod to the State unit to welcome these new entrants.  Stating that there was a drastic change of perception among the leaders after the Karnataka Assembly election results, Thakre said that coordination among the party leaders has been enhanced. 

Launching a scathing attack against the BRS, he said that the pink party will not have any impact in Maharashtra. 

Answering a question, he inferred that the SC vote bank was with Congress as leaders from Dalit communities play a significant role in the State and at the Centre. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manikrao Thakre Telangana Assembly election Telangana Congress
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp