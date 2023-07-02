More BJP, BRS leaders bound for Congress: Thakre

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AICC Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre on Saturday claimed that a handful of leaders from both the BRS and BJP were in touch with the party and there would be more people joining the Congress fold after Jana Garjana Sabha to be held in Khammam. He disclosed this during an informal chat with reporters here.

Thakre’s statements assume significance as several names from the ruling BRS and BJP are doing rounds in political circles.

The party high command is believed to have given the nod to the State unit to welcome these new entrants. Stating that there was a drastic change of perception among the leaders after the Karnataka Assembly election results, Thakre said that coordination among the party leaders has been enhanced.

Launching a scathing attack against the BRS, he said that the pink party will not have any impact in Maharashtra.

Answering a question, he inferred that the SC vote bank was with Congress as leaders from Dalit communities play a significant role in the State and at the Centre.



