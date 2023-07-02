Home States Telangana

Telangana BJP leadership reshuffle: Decision on Bandi rests with Modi

Crucial meeting to be chaired by PM on July 3 is expected to shed light on the state of affairs  

Bandi Sanjay Kumar

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Telangana unit of the BJP has been rife with rumours of a potential leadership reshuffle. While both BJP State president Bandi Sanjay and party general secretary Tarun Chugh have denied reports of pressure from the party’s central leadership of a change, speculations continue to circulate. The final decision, sources say, rests with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A crucial meeting of Union Ministers, chaired by the Prime Minister, is scheduled for July 3 in New Delhi, which would shed light on whether the party opts for any changes barely months ahead of the Telangana Assembly elections. 

However, those connected to party seniors insist that one of the BJP MPs from Telangana will be promoted to a ministerial position this week. With the party focusing on securing the Backward Caste (BC) vote bank ahead of the 2024 General Elections, an MP from the BC community could be elevated.

There have been rumours that Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy may be relieved from his current position and entrusted with party affairs in Telangana. Sources said that he enjoys strong support from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which insists on appointing a party loyalist as the State president.

Other contenders under consideration include BJP national vice-president DK Aruna, who joined the party two years ago after leaving the Congress. Aruna, a member of the Reddy community, has garnered acceptance within RSS circles. Her track record of successfully endorsing and campaigning for BJP candidates in Karnataka Assembly elections has also played in her favour.

Despite earlier speculation that BJP MLA Eatala Rajender, who joined the saffron party from the BRS, could assume the State party presidency, BJP leaders have reportedly convinced him otherwise. They have assured Rajender of a significant role and rightful recognition at an opportune time.

Incidentally, the names of other recently-joined leaders like DK Aruna, Eatala Rajender, and Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy too were doing rounds for the party president post, even as the party leadership took pains to deny them. 

The fate of Bandi Sanjay, whether he will be appointed a Union Minister or retain his position as State president, will only be disclosed after Modi’s visit to Telangana on July 8, according to sources.

Rejig talk
Party seniors insist that a BJP MP from Telangana will be inducted into the Union Cabinet and it is likely that this MP would be from the BC community

