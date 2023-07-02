Home States Telangana

Telangana Congress hopes to build on Rahul speech in Khammam

Sources said that Rahul will delve into pressing issues faced by farmers in the State and outline the party’s vision upon assuming power.

Published: 02nd July 2023 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2023 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Women from the Lambada community welcome Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka as his 109-day, 1,360-km-long padayatra reaches Khammam on Saturday.(Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With Congress leader Rahul Gandhi set to address a public meeting, the “Jana Garjana Sabha”, in Khammam on Sunday, the rank and file of the party are hoping that the momentum created by the Bharat Jodo Yatra and the subsequent Karnataka Assembly election victory will get further impetus and translate into votes in the upcoming elections in the State. 

The Jana Garjana Sabha is of immense prestige to the party as it not only marks the induction of Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and others into the Congress but also commemorates the conclusion of CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka’s extensive padayatra. The Congress believes that these factors will augment its growing popularity among the masses.

This public meeting in Khammam will be Rahul’s first visit to Telangana since the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The State unit of the party is brimming with enthusiasm, confident that his address will invigorate the party ranks and effectively counter the rival parties. Extensive arrangements have been made to ensure the success of the gathering, with an estimated attendance of around five lakh people from Khammam and neighbouring districts, showcasing the party’s popularity in the region.

With the Congress already gearing up for elections, TPCC leaders are hopeful that Rahul’s speech will provide guidance on setting the tone and tenor of their campaign strategies. They also expect him to address the acrimonious campaign launched by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao against the Congress due to its stance on the Dharani revenue portal. 

Rahul is scheduled to arrive at Gannavaram airport, the nearest airport, in a special flight at around 5 pm on Sunday. From there, he will proceed to the meeting venue in Khammam town via helicopter. As a gesture of appreciation, Rahul will felicitate Vikramarka for his completing a gruelling 1,300-km in scorching summer conditions. Vikramarka commenced his journey on March 16 from the Boath Assembly constituency in Adilabad district, covering 36 Assembly constituencies before reaching Khammam.

BHATTI’S PADAYATRA CONCLUDES AFTER 109 DAYS AND 1,360 KM
Khammam: After a gruelling 109-day journey covering 1,360 km across 17 districts and 36 Assembly constituencies, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka’s ‘People’s March’ came to a close in Khammam on Saturday. During his padayatra, Vikramarka effectively conveyed to the people that his walkathon was a popular revolutionary movement, exposing the failures of the BRS government and reigniting public demands for change.  

Vikramarka’s supporters say that the padayatra, which covered 750 villages, forced Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to emerge from his farmhouse and engage with the people. “Despite spending over nine years without resolving critical issues such as podu lands, KCR was compelled to distribute some land pattas in response to the widespread impact of Bhatti’s journey,” they say. They claimed that the padayatra has severely shaken the foundation of the BRS government, prompting KCR and BRS working president KT Rama Rao, Finance Minister T Harish Rao, and others to embark on extensive damage control tours.   

