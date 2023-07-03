BJP is done, BRS is only rival: Rahul Gandhi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Asserting that the Congress will not allow the “BJP’s Rishtedar Party” or the BRS to join the national Opposition collective, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday revealed that it was he who refused to allow the BJP’s “B-Team” (BRS) to be part of recent Opposition meetings in Delhi and Patna.

“We have nothing to do with those with the ideology of BRS and BJP. The BJP is finished in Telangana; the fight is between the Congress and BJP’s B-team,” he said. Rahul was addressing the Jana Garjana Sabha organised in Khammam to welcome Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and other leaders into the party fold and to mark the conclusion of CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka’s padayatra.

Rahul formally welcomed Srinivasa Reddy and others into the party fold and felicitated Vikramarka for his padayatra that covered 1,350 km in 106 days.“The Vipaksh (Opposition collective) meeting was held in Delhi. Opposition leaders said that BRS should be invited to the meeting. We made it clear to the Opposition that if the BRS comes to the meeting, the Congress will not be a part of it. We said that the BRS is the B-Team of BJP, and we will not sit with them; we will dethrone them in Telangana. There will be no talks with BJP’s B-Team,” Rahul said.

Setting the tone for the upcoming elections during the meeting attended by a massive crowd, he said that the BJP was finished in Telangana without even realising how it happened. Equating the BRS with BJP, he also referred to the Delhi liquor scam in which BRS MLC K Kavitha, who is also the daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, is being investigated.

Ripping apart the BRS and its supremo, Rahul said that KCR’s remote control was in the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and this was the reason the CM acts as per the latter’s wish.On the occasion, Rahul also announced a Rs 4,000 “Cheyutha” pension for the elderly, beedi workers, weavers, widows, single women, AIDS patients, differently-abled people, toddy tappers, and filaria/dialysis patients, which is in line with the party’s Farmers and Youth declarations.

Lashing out at the BRS government, he said, “KCR thinks that he is the king of Telangana, and the State is his fiefdom. The fact is that his regime has been snatching lands from Dalits, adivasis, and underprivileged sections that were given to them during the Indira Gandhi regime.”

“This land is yours; it is your right, and the Congress will hand over the land that is rightfully yours,” he said, promising to provide title deeds for podu lands to Adivasis and traditional forest dwellers. Rahul also accused the CM of embezzling Rs 1 lakh crore from the Kaleshwaram Project, Mission Bhagiratha, and other schemes.

Exuding confidence that the Congress would vanquish the BRS as it defeated the BJP in Karnataka, the former AICC president said: “BJP hasn’t been able to survive in Telangana; it’s finished. They (BJP) didn’t even know... it happened like a vehicle moving on the highway and all four tires get punctured suddenly. The fight is between Congress and BRS.”

In Karnataka, farmers, labourers, Dalits, adivasis, small shopkeepers, minorities, and economically backward individuals all stood together in support of Congress, while the BJP had its billionaire friends supporting it, he said. “The same thing will be repeated in Telangana,” Rahul said.

He also opened the doors for those leaders who had earlier abandoned the Congress for BJP, saying that they would be welcomed into the party if they believe in the Congress ideology.Hitting out at KCR, Rahul said, “Telangana was a dream of the poor, farmers, and labourers. TRS (now BRS) has crushed this dream. You had a dream, and TRS did something else, and now TRS has changed its name; BRS means BJP Rishtedar Party,” he said.

