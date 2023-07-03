Home States Telangana

BJP to mobilise 15 lakh people for PM Modi’s public meeting in Hanamkonda

Sanjay assured that those who strive hard for making the PM’s meeting a grand success would get due recognition and priority in future.

Published: 03rd July 2023 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2023 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay on Sunday said that the saffron party will create history by mobilising 15 lakh people for the public meeting to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Hanamkonda next week.The meeting, titled “Vijay Sankalp Sabha”, is scheduled to start at 9 am on July 8.

Addressing a preparatory meeting held in Hanamkonda to review the arrangements being made for the Prime Minister’s public meeting, the BJP State president said: “Vijay Sankalp Sabha will be an unprecedented public meeting which will see the participation of around 15 lakh people. With this meeting, the BJP will sound the poll bugle, from Warangal, for the next Assembly elections.”

“If the Congress, which has virtually no existence in the State, could mobilise lakhs of people for Rahul Gandhi’s meeting held at the Arts College grounds in the past, the BJP, which is the only potential alternative to the BRS, can easily mobilise 15 lakh people for the Prime Minister’s meeting,” he added.

Describing the Congress party as a “kirana shop”, Sanjay said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was treating it like a “shopping mall”  as it had acquired another “costly material”, in an obvious reference to the new joinings in the grand old party. “Whatever may be the cost of the material, KCR can buy it as he has no shortage of money,” he said.

Calling upon the party workers to extend unprecedented welcome to Modi who would be coming to Warangal, the land of sacrifices, for the first time, the BJP president said the meeting should display unity and strength of the party at the national level.“Modi has the highest regard for the BJP workers of Telangana. He patted my back and appreciated my efforts and the fighting spirit of party workers. We shall keep up his faith in us,” he said.

‘Dead party’

Stating that the BJP was the only alternative to the BRS, Sanjay recalled how the party had grown from strength to strength in every election, right from Dubbak to GHMC to MLC elections. “The Congress, which lost its deposits in every byelection has no place in Telangana. Now, attempts are being made to breath some life into the dead party,” he said.

He alleged that the BRS and the Congress have joined hands both inside and outside the Parliament to defeat the BJP as they realised that they will not be able to take on the BJP independently. “But the people are with us and they will vote for us in the elections. Even the intelligence reports confirmed the same,” he said. Sanjay assured that those who strive hard for making the PM’s meeting a grand success would get due recognition and priority in future.

