Home States Telangana

Centre allocated projects, Telangana govt failed to release its share of funds: Union Tourism Minister

The acquisition of around two acres of land for the unit’s entrance is pending, he said and urged Collector Sikta Patnaik to expedite the process.

Published: 03rd July 2023 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2023 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture addresses the media at BJP party office at Nampally, Hyderabad. (Photo | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan)

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: Claiming that the Union government has allocated substantial funds to the State, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has failed to release the state’s share for various developmental projects. 

“Modi approved funds covering the entire budget for National Highways in Telangana,” Kishan said, during a visit to the Wagon Periodical Overhauling (POH) unit in Ayodyapuram village, Kazipet along with BJP State president Bandi Sanjay and MLA Eatala Rajender to inspect the arrangements being made for Modi’s visit to Warangal on July 8. Kishan said that on July 8, Modi would lay the foundation stone for the Wagon and Periodical Overhauling (POH) unit, which is expected to generate approximately 3,000 jobs. The acquisition of around two acres of land for the unit’s entrance is pending, he said and urged Collector Sikta Patnaik to expedite the process.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana G Kishan Reddy K Chandrasekhar Rao
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp