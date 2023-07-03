Centre allocated projects, Telangana govt failed to release its share of funds: Union Tourism Minister

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: Claiming that the Union government has allocated substantial funds to the State, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has failed to release the state’s share for various developmental projects.

“Modi approved funds covering the entire budget for National Highways in Telangana,” Kishan said, during a visit to the Wagon Periodical Overhauling (POH) unit in Ayodyapuram village, Kazipet along with BJP State president Bandi Sanjay and MLA Eatala Rajender to inspect the arrangements being made for Modi’s visit to Warangal on July 8. Kishan said that on July 8, Modi would lay the foundation stone for the Wagon and Periodical Overhauling (POH) unit, which is expected to generate approximately 3,000 jobs. The acquisition of around two acres of land for the unit’s entrance is pending, he said and urged Collector Sikta Patnaik to expedite the process.

HANAMKONDA: Claiming that the Union government has allocated substantial funds to the State, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has failed to release the state’s share for various developmental projects. “Modi approved funds covering the entire budget for National Highways in Telangana,” Kishan said, during a visit to the Wagon Periodical Overhauling (POH) unit in Ayodyapuram village, Kazipet along with BJP State president Bandi Sanjay and MLA Eatala Rajender to inspect the arrangements being made for Modi’s visit to Warangal on July 8. Kishan said that on July 8, Modi would lay the foundation stone for the Wagon and Periodical Overhauling (POH) unit, which is expected to generate approximately 3,000 jobs. The acquisition of around two acres of land for the unit’s entrance is pending, he said and urged Collector Sikta Patnaik to expedite the process.