Dry spell: KCR tells Telangana officials to draw water from rivers

The CM also directed the Electricity department officials to coordinate with the irrigation officials for lifting the water from rivers.

Published: 03rd July 2023 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2023 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana CM, K Chandrasekhar Rao.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Directing the Agriculture department to prepare a ‘contingency plan’ in the wake of sparse rains in the current Kharif season, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday said it was also a ‘testing time’ for the Irrigation department.

Chairing a review meeting here on scanty rains, the Chief Minister said that the farmers would again go in for plantation at some place in the State where the crops withered away in the seeding stage due to insufficient rains. He directed the agriculture officials to supply seeds and fertilisers to those farmers again and to send daily reports on the situation of the crops to the CMO.

At the same time, the Chief Minister said that the value and importance of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) would be known to all at this critical phase. The Irrigation officials should lift the waters of Godavari and Pranahitha and divert them to all areas through KLIS to ensure that there would be no shortage of water for drinking and agriculture needs, he said.

The Chief Minister noted that dry spells were being recorded across the country in this present season. “However, the drought-like situation should not prevail in the State. Lift the waters of Godavari, Krishna and other rivers and divert them to tanks and reservoirs,” Rao directed the irrigation officials.

The CM also directed the Electricity department officials to coordinate with the irrigation officials for lifting the water from rivers. The water available in Pranahitha should be lifted through Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages and the Mid-Manair project filled, Rao directed the officials.

