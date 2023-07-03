Eatala Rajender’s cryptic tweet leaves BJP supporters scratching their heads

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP MLA and chairman of the joinings committee Eatala Rajender on Sunday left a vast majority of the people scratching their heads trying to figure out what he meant by his cryptic tweet that mentioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and conveyed a message from the BJP.

Rajender’s tweet, which alluded to the forthcoming time with the blessings of the people, has caught the attention of both his own camp and the BJP cadre. He pledged to work as a dedicated soldier under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, standing up for party activists. The timing of the tweet raised eyebrows, as the party high command is speculated to opt for a change of leadership at the State level, even as talk of a Union Cabinet reshuffle gathers steam.

Observers are intrigued by Rajender’s sudden tweet and its implications, especially given the ongoing discussions within his camp about whether he will be given a key position in the upcoming Assembly elections, possibly as the BJP State president or as convener of the campaign and election committees.

Further adding to the intrigue was Rajender’s tweet in Hindi, which could possibly indicate his desire to gain favour with the party’s high command. Party insiders are now debating the reasons behind his change in tone and timing, which has generated significant buzz within the party.

Sources close to Rajender suggest that he is privy to information regarding the impending leadership change and his potential appointment to a crucial role to steer the party’s fortunes in the next elections.

Meanwhile, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay is reportedly unhappy with recent developments at the high command level within the State unit. Sanjay’s supporters have openly expressed dissatisfaction, even suggesting that they would reconsider their allegiance to the party if he was replaced, presenting a new headache for the party leadership.

As discussions continue, the high command faces the challenge of managing the potential repercussions of a leadership change and Cabinet expansion on the party’s cohesion and the response from leaders who have openly supported Sanjay while opposing Rajender.

