Home States Telangana

Massive turnout in Khammam boosts morale of Congress cadre, leaders

Leaders thank people for making event a grand success, claim that they are behind Congress

Published: 03rd July 2023 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2023 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Congress flag. (File photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Amidst allegations that the BRS leaders with the help of police personnel were obstructing the public from reaching the venue of Congress public meeting in Khammam, lakhs of people reportedly turned up for the much-publicised event on Friday.

To the delight of Congress leaders, a large number of people from not just the erstwhile Khammam district but also Mahabubabad and Warangal districts reached the venue to attend the public meeting addressed by Rahul Gandhi. The meeting also saw the former MP Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, along with his followers, joining the Congress. It also witnessed the culmination of CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka’s People’s March padayatra. Well ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s arrival, by a helicopter from Vijayawada at 5.44 pm, the venue was teeming with people while more than a lakh people, travelling in cars, buses, on bikes and other vehicles, were reportedly stuck on roads leading to Khammam.

Police found it difficult to streamline the traffic as both sides of Wyra road were jammed with vehicles.
When Rahul Gandhi landed at the venue, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and Ponguleti Prasada Reddy other leaders welcomed him at the helipad.

‘Rahul next PM’

When Rahul Gandhi started delivering his speech, with Nalgonda MP Uttam Kumar acting as his interpreter, chants of ‘Congress jindabad, Rahul next PM’ filled the air.Earlier, the Congress leaders alleged that the BRS leaders tried their best to create obstacles in the conduct of the meeting and also tried to stop people from reaching the meeting venue. But the massive turnout proved that the people of Telangana are behind the grand old party and boosted the morale of the cadre, they added.

Leaders like Ponguleti Prasada Reddy, Muvva Vijayababu and T Brahmaiah said they more than five lakh people have turned up for the meeting. “The BRS leaders threatened me and my supporters in many ways. But people showed their affection towards me by making the meeting a grand success. It’s time people show the exit to Kalvakuntal family and vote Congress to power in Telangana,” Srinivasa Reddy said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Khammam Congress BRS
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp