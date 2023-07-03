Massive turnout in Khammam boosts morale of Congress cadre, leaders

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Amidst allegations that the BRS leaders with the help of police personnel were obstructing the public from reaching the venue of Congress public meeting in Khammam, lakhs of people reportedly turned up for the much-publicised event on Friday.

To the delight of Congress leaders, a large number of people from not just the erstwhile Khammam district but also Mahabubabad and Warangal districts reached the venue to attend the public meeting addressed by Rahul Gandhi. The meeting also saw the former MP Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, along with his followers, joining the Congress. It also witnessed the culmination of CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka’s People’s March padayatra. Well ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s arrival, by a helicopter from Vijayawada at 5.44 pm, the venue was teeming with people while more than a lakh people, travelling in cars, buses, on bikes and other vehicles, were reportedly stuck on roads leading to Khammam.

Police found it difficult to streamline the traffic as both sides of Wyra road were jammed with vehicles.

When Rahul Gandhi landed at the venue, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and Ponguleti Prasada Reddy other leaders welcomed him at the helipad.

‘Rahul next PM’

When Rahul Gandhi started delivering his speech, with Nalgonda MP Uttam Kumar acting as his interpreter, chants of ‘Congress jindabad, Rahul next PM’ filled the air.Earlier, the Congress leaders alleged that the BRS leaders tried their best to create obstacles in the conduct of the meeting and also tried to stop people from reaching the meeting venue. But the massive turnout proved that the people of Telangana are behind the grand old party and boosted the morale of the cadre, they added.

Leaders like Ponguleti Prasada Reddy, Muvva Vijayababu and T Brahmaiah said they more than five lakh people have turned up for the meeting. “The BRS leaders threatened me and my supporters in many ways. But people showed their affection towards me by making the meeting a grand success. It’s time people show the exit to Kalvakuntal family and vote Congress to power in Telangana,” Srinivasa Reddy said.

KHAMMAM: Amidst allegations that the BRS leaders with the help of police personnel were obstructing the public from reaching the venue of Congress public meeting in Khammam, lakhs of people reportedly turned up for the much-publicised event on Friday. To the delight of Congress leaders, a large number of people from not just the erstwhile Khammam district but also Mahabubabad and Warangal districts reached the venue to attend the public meeting addressed by Rahul Gandhi. The meeting also saw the former MP Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, along with his followers, joining the Congress. It also witnessed the culmination of CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka’s People’s March padayatra. Well ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s arrival, by a helicopter from Vijayawada at 5.44 pm, the venue was teeming with people while more than a lakh people, travelling in cars, buses, on bikes and other vehicles, were reportedly stuck on roads leading to Khammam. Police found it difficult to streamline the traffic as both sides of Wyra road were jammed with vehicles. When Rahul Gandhi landed at the venue, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and Ponguleti Prasada Reddy other leaders welcomed him at the helipad.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); ‘Rahul next PM’ When Rahul Gandhi started delivering his speech, with Nalgonda MP Uttam Kumar acting as his interpreter, chants of ‘Congress jindabad, Rahul next PM’ filled the air.Earlier, the Congress leaders alleged that the BRS leaders tried their best to create obstacles in the conduct of the meeting and also tried to stop people from reaching the meeting venue. But the massive turnout proved that the people of Telangana are behind the grand old party and boosted the morale of the cadre, they added. Leaders like Ponguleti Prasada Reddy, Muvva Vijayababu and T Brahmaiah said they more than five lakh people have turned up for the meeting. “The BRS leaders threatened me and my supporters in many ways. But people showed their affection towards me by making the meeting a grand success. It’s time people show the exit to Kalvakuntal family and vote Congress to power in Telangana,” Srinivasa Reddy said.