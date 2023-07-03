NRDPR to hold  training prog on aromatic crop cultivation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The National Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Organisation (NRDPR) in Hyderabad will be hosting a comprehensive training programme on cultivating aromatic crops and extracting essential oils from July 3 to July 5. This initiative aims to encourage youth participation, particularly those with a farming background, unemployed youth, farmers, and self-help groups (SHGs), among others.

The training programme has been designed to equip participants with in-depth knowledge about various aspects of aromatic plants, including cultivation techniques and the extraction of oils. Additionally, the programme will raise awareness about quality assessment, and marketing strategies, and provide practical experiences related to fragrance extraction.

The Rural Technology Park (RTP) of the National Institute of Rural Development Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR), in collaboration with their technology partner L’Esperanza, is working to enhance the capacities of individuals engaged or interested in aromatic plant cultivation and oil extraction.

