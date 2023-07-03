OU Ideathon: Students enhance AI mental health chatbot Khushi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The grand finale of the Ideathon, organised by the Osmania Technology Business Incubator (OTBI) in collaboration with the startup Findhope, was hosted on Sunday. The event aimed to develop an AI chatbot called Khushi, designed to improve students' mental health.The students with the most innovative ideas were awarded cash prizes.

The event commenced on June 10, with over 2000 participants joining both offline and online platforms.

Tharun Sai Erukulla, CEO of Findhope, along with Dr Nishant Peddagopu, a consultant, and operations manager K Suraj Reddy provided feedback on each participant's idea.

Prof P Laxminarayana announced that the top 10 winners would receive incubation support worth Rs 1 lakh. Tharun presented cash prizes of Rs 30,000/- to the top three winners, along with a consolation prize.The winners of the Ideathon comprised participants from institutions such as IIT Bombay, CBIT, IIM Calcutta, and Dr BRKR Government Medical College.

