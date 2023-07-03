Home States Telangana

OU Ideathon: Students enhance AI mental health chatbot Khushi

The event commenced on June 10, with over 2000 participants joining both offline and online platforms.

Published: 03rd July 2023 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2023 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

AI, Artificial Intelligence

Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The grand finale of the Ideathon, organised by the Osmania Technology Business Incubator (OTBI) in collaboration with the startup Findhope, was hosted on Sunday. The event aimed to develop an AI chatbot called Khushi, designed to improve students' mental health.The students with the most innovative ideas were awarded cash prizes.

The event commenced on June 10, with over 2000 participants joining both offline and online platforms.
Tharun Sai Erukulla, CEO of Findhope, along with Dr Nishant Peddagopu, a consultant, and operations manager K Suraj Reddy provided feedback on each participant's idea.

Prof P Laxminarayana announced that the top 10 winners would receive incubation support worth Rs 1 lakh. Tharun presented cash prizes of Rs 30,000/- to the top three winners, along with a consolation prize.The winners of the Ideathon comprised participants from institutions such as IIT Bombay, CBIT, IIM Calcutta, and Dr BRKR Government Medical College.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AI mental health chatbot mental health chatbot
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp