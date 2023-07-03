Home States Telangana

Rahul’s ‘skit’ with prepared ‘script’ is a big joke: Telangana Finance Minister

Rahul Gandhi’s remarks were nothing but an insult to the people of Telangana, he said, while claiming that the people were very happy under the BRS rule.

Published: 03rd July 2023 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2023 08:04 AM

BRS leader T Harish Rao

BRS leader and Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Refuting the allegations levelled against the BRS government by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Khammam public meeting on Sunday, Finance Minister T Harish Rao quipped that former’s ‘skit’ with prepared  ‘script’ was a big joke.

Speaking to reporters here, Harish Rao said that the total cost of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme was Rs 80,321.57 crore, but Rahul Gandhi talked about Rs 1 lakh crore corruption in Kaleshwaram. “Rahul’s speech was a big joke”, he said.   On Rahul’s allegations that BRS was a  B-team of BJP, he said: “Congress is talking about B-team, C-team politics. But, BRS is talking about She-team and people team. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao already clarified that the BRS is a team for the poor and Dalits”.  “BRS is an A-class team working for the welfare of the people,” he added.

Harish Rao alleged that the Congress never implemented the assurances like nine-hour power supply and others mentioned in its manifesto during its 10-year rule in combined Andhra Pradesh. Rahul Gandhi’s remarks were nothing but an insult to the people of Telangana, he said, while claiming that the people were very happy under the BRS rule.

AICC is All India Corruption Committee: KTR

Hitting back at Rahul Gandhi for describing BRS as ‘BJP Rishtedaar (relatives) Samithi’, BRS working president KT Rama Rao termed Congress as ‘Bharata Rabandula (vultures) Party’. Taking to Twitter, he said that AICC means ‘All India Corruption Committee’. The Congress is the care-of address for corruption and inefficiency, he alleged. He said that the Congress’ “scams called cobras swallowed the country”, which the people never forget. “Telangana society will never forgive Rahul Gandhi who was trying to bring back the rule of middlemen by assuring to scrap Dharani portal,” he said.

TAGS
T Harish Rao BRS Rahul Gandhi Khammam
