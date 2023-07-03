Telangana cops to deploy new cybercrime tool developed by IIT-Kanpur

Home States Telangana

CHENNAI:  With technology making huge progress and seeping into daily life, the chances of these going into the hands of fraudsters are also huge. Every day, new methods are cropping up with which these fraudsters dupe and swindle money from the gullible public. Police officers and personnel need to update themselves regularly to stay vigilant against such crimes.  

One such aid to the police is the cybercrime investigation tool developed by the C3iHub at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur. This tool, which is yet to be named, will act as a virtual investigator and guide the police in their probe to solve the crime. With the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI), the tool will provide a step-by-step guide to solve the crime.  It also has a database, using which the tool will automatically classify the type of crime — such as vishing, phishing, loan app fraud and investment frauds. 

Talking about the tool, Professor Manindra Agarwal, Programme Director, C3iHub, said, “The tool will analyse the information given by the police and instruct them on the type of information they need and should work on to find the criminals. It will direct the police to previous cases with a similar or nearly identical modus operandi, when a crime is committed.”

It would list the names of persons who had been detained for such offences as well as the locations where they had been operating. The tool will also help the police build a solid case against the culprits, Agarwal added.

“As of now, the tool is ready to be deployed by the Telangana police. After a few months of running it and getting their feedback, the tool will be implemented by police from other states as well,” said Agarwal. Apart from this tool, the C3iHub is also working on other projects. For the government, they are working on methods to secure its cybersecurity ecosystem. The hub tracks security flaws in crucial industries and creates tools to fix them at various levels. 

In addition to this, the hub performs cybersecurity audits for the government and offers a security operation control system that enables customers to view, in real-time, data on server hacks and malware flow, among other things.

Another project where the C3iHub has provided a solution is the Transferrable Developments Rights system (TDR) for the Kanpur Development Authority. This system helps in trading the TDR on the blockchain. This resolves the issues like tampering and enables transparent land holdings in various cities.

C3iHub tool can provide helpful info to police
The tool developed by C3iHub will analyse the information given by the police, instruct them on the kind of information they need to find the criminals. It will direct the police to previous cases with similar modus operandi, when a crime is committed. It would list the names of persons who had been detained for such offences as well as the locations where they had been operating.  

