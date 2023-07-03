Telangana govt’s proactive measures helped subdue seasonal diseases: Health Minister

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Health Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday attributed the prevention from seasonal diseases in Telangana to the proactive measures taken by the State government.Speaking at an event organised by the Indian Medical Association to celebrate Doctor's Day, Harish cited the decline in vector and mosquito-borne cases typically observed during the monsoon season as proof of his claim.

Hailing the pivotal role of doctors, alongside soldiers and farmers, in society, the minister expressed appreciation for the commitment and sacrifice demonstrated by medical professionals, nurses, and other healthcare staff during the challenging times of the Covid-19 pandemic. He acknowledged their indispensable contributions in safeguarding lives and curtailing the spread of the virus.

Harish spoke about the government's healthcare initiatives with a focus on preventive measures and reeled off key initiatives such as urban and rural development schemes, Mission Bhagiratha, and Mission Kakatiya, which have positively impacted the State's healthcare landscape.

“Some private hospitals have approached me, seeking permission to adopt the KCR Kits scheme due to a decline in deliveries at their facilities. This is proof of the positive impact of the government's healthcare initiatives on overall health outcomes,”he said.

