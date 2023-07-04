Bhuvanagiri Rythu Bazar shut as prices of veggies soar in Telangana

A Seshacharyulu By

Express News Service

YADADRI-BHUVANAGIRI: Due to the increasing vegetable prices, many traders at Rythu Bazar in Bhuvanagiri town were forced to shut their vegetable shops as buyers didn’t show up.

Rythu Bazar in Bhuvanagiri used to have around 112 vegetable vendors. However, in recent days, the prices of vegetables have significantly increased, leading to a decrease in the quantity of vegetables purchased by consumers. As a result, the number of buyers has gradually declined, and the vegetables brought by the traders are spoiling.

This situation has incurred heavy losses for the traders, compelling them to close their shops one by one, ultimately resulting in the closure of Rythu Bazar.

Ch Govindu, a vegetable trader, expressed his concerns about the rising prices and the negative impact it has had on both consumers and traders. He explained that when there is a lack of buyers, the vegetables end up spoiling. Due to the high prices, he added, the supply of various types of vegetables is also inadequate.

V Sugunamma, another trader, shared the difficulties her family has been facing as their livelihood depends on the vegetable business. However, with the current situation, there is no business to sustain their livelihood.

N Shivaram, a consumer, said that due to the unexpected increase in vegetable prices, they have resorted to purchasing green vegetables and alternative meals. He added that it might be more cost-efficient to buy chicken and fish rather than vegetables in the current situation.

YADADRI-BHUVANAGIRI: Due to the increasing vegetable prices, many traders at Rythu Bazar in Bhuvanagiri town were forced to shut their vegetable shops as buyers didn’t show up. Rythu Bazar in Bhuvanagiri used to have around 112 vegetable vendors. However, in recent days, the prices of vegetables have significantly increased, leading to a decrease in the quantity of vegetables purchased by consumers. As a result, the number of buyers has gradually declined, and the vegetables brought by the traders are spoiling. This situation has incurred heavy losses for the traders, compelling them to close their shops one by one, ultimately resulting in the closure of Rythu Bazar.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Ch Govindu, a vegetable trader, expressed his concerns about the rising prices and the negative impact it has had on both consumers and traders. He explained that when there is a lack of buyers, the vegetables end up spoiling. Due to the high prices, he added, the supply of various types of vegetables is also inadequate. V Sugunamma, another trader, shared the difficulties her family has been facing as their livelihood depends on the vegetable business. However, with the current situation, there is no business to sustain their livelihood. N Shivaram, a consumer, said that due to the unexpected increase in vegetable prices, they have resorted to purchasing green vegetables and alternative meals. He added that it might be more cost-efficient to buy chicken and fish rather than vegetables in the current situation.