Home States Telangana

Bhuvanagiri Rythu Bazar shut as prices of veggies soar in Telangana

N Shivaram, a consumer, said that due to the unexpected increase in vegetable prices, they have resorted to purchasing green vegetables and alternative meals.

Published: 04th July 2023 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2023 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

Rythu Bazar

Rythu Bazar in Bhuvanagiri town

By A Seshacharyulu
Express News Service

YADADRI-BHUVANAGIRI: Due to the increasing vegetable prices, many traders at Rythu Bazar in Bhuvanagiri town were forced to shut their vegetable shops as buyers didn’t show up.

Rythu Bazar in Bhuvanagiri used to have around 112 vegetable vendors. However, in recent days, the prices of vegetables have significantly increased, leading to a decrease in the quantity of vegetables purchased by consumers. As a result, the number of buyers has gradually declined, and the vegetables brought by the traders are spoiling. 

This situation has incurred heavy losses for the traders, compelling them to close their shops one by one, ultimately resulting in the closure of Rythu Bazar.

Ch Govindu, a vegetable trader, expressed his concerns about the rising prices and the negative impact it has had on both consumers and traders. He explained that when there is a lack of buyers, the vegetables end up spoiling. Due to the high prices, he added, the supply of various types of vegetables is also inadequate.

V Sugunamma, another trader, shared the difficulties her family has been facing as their livelihood depends on the vegetable business. However, with the current situation, there is no business to sustain their livelihood. 

N Shivaram, a consumer, said that due to the unexpected increase in vegetable prices, they have resorted to purchasing green vegetables and alternative meals. He added that it might be more cost-efficient to buy chicken and fish rather than vegetables in the current situation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rythu Bazar Bhuvanagiri
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp