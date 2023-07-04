Congress won’t allow BRS’ participation in Opposition unity meeting: Revanth 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Reacting to the news of Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav meeting BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Hyderabad on Monday, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy said that the Congress will not allow pink party’s participation in the second Opposition parties unity meeting scheduled for July 17 to 18 in Bengaluru.

If BRS leaders arrive at the meeting venue, they would be forcefully removed, he said. Addressing a press conference here, Revanth stressed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had made it abundantly clear that the BRS would not be welcomed into the Opposition collective. He alleged that the motive behind BRS’ engagement with the SP was aimed at merely leveraging their position in negotiations with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Hitting back at the BRS leaders for questioning Rahul Gandhi’s “eligibility” to address a public meeting in Telangana, he questioned their own “qualification” while stating that they have no moral right to criticise the Gandhi family.

“Is Rahul not qualified to speak in Telangana because he does not engage in financial misconduct like you people do? What makes you eligible? Is only Modi eligible to tour Telangana? BRS leaders have no moral right to speak against the Gandhi family, which made immense sacrifices for our nation,” he said.

Challenging BRS leaders to an open debate over the cost of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), he dared Ministers KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao to discuss the report presented by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India.

While the ministers claimed that the project’s expenditure amounted to approximately `81,000 crores, Revanth alleged that the State had already paid bills worth more than `85,000 crore. He also stated that despite investing huge sums of money, the Kaleshwaram project had become a burden on the State.

