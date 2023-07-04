Home States Telangana

Inter-State AIS cadre allotment: Telangana HC adjourns case hearing to July 18

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Monday adjourned the appeals filed by the Centre, challenging the orders of the Hyderabad bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) permitting 13 All India Service officers (AIS) to continue serving in the State of their choice after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh to July 18.

The petitioners in the case include IAS officers C Hari Kiran, D Ronald Rose, J Anantha Ramu, SS Rawat, Shiva Shankar Lotheti, Amrapali Kata Mallela Prashanti, Karuna Vakati and A Vani Prasad 
The case will be heard by a bench comprising Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili and Justice J Sreenivasa Rao. During the proceedings, Additional Advocate General (AAG) J Ramachandra Rao sought a two-week extension to present arguments in the case.

However, Assistant Solicitor General Gadi Praveen Kumar raised objections, noting that during the CAT hearing, the counsel representing the State government had stated that the government had no involvement in the matter. Kumar expressed concerns over the AAG’s request for additional time to argue the case.
The bench then cautioned them against using the courts as a platform to resolve their issues and adjourned the case to July 18.

