Internal rift: ‘Coldshouldered’ Raghunandan targets BJP, Bandi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Creating ripples in the BJP, senior leader and Dubbak MLA M Raghunandan Rao on Monday accused the leadership of not giving him due recognition in spite of 10 years of hard work and service to the people.

Making sensational comments against BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Raghunandan Rao wondered how the farmer who sold his wife’s ‘mangalasutram’ to contest in the Assembly election spent `100 crore on advertisements.

During a chit-chat with media persons in Delhi on Monday, he asked the leadership to give him either the post of State party president or Assembly floor leader or at least, national spokesperson.

However, the MLA later denied the reports of making statements against the party’s State and Central leadership through his purported audio clip surfaced on social media. He said that he would abide by the party’s decision under the leadership of BJP President JP Nadda and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the audio clip, he questioned the high command why he was not eligible for the post of the president of Telangana State BJP, considering his 10 years of hard work for the party. Observing that his caste could be his curse in some matters, he said that the fate of the BJP in the State would be known within two months.

Raghunandan Rao said that because of his victory in the Dubbak by-election, the BJP’s graph had risen in the State, and leaders like Eatala Rajender joined the party. “No one helped me in the Dubbak poll. Even though leaders like Amit Shah did not campaign, I won the election because of my hard work,” he claimed.

“People wouldn’t vote for the BJP because of leaders like Tarun Chugh and BL Santosh. They will vote for me and Eatala. We are the face of the BJP in Telangana,” he asserted and expressed confidence of winning the Dubbaka seat again.

Taking a dig at the BJP, he said that the party failed to win the Munugode bypoll even after spending Rs 100 crore. If he had that kind of money he would have made the party stronger in Telangana, he said.

NOW, JITHENDER REDDY WELCOMES POSSIBLE ELEVATION OF EATALA

BJP MLA Eatala Rajender on Monday met his party colleague AP Jithender Reddy at the latter’s farmhouse on the outskirts of the city. The meeting assumes significance as speculations are rife over the possibility of the BJP high command giving a key position to Rajender. Till now, Jithender Reddy was against the possible elevation of Rajender.

However, during Monday’s luncheon meeting, the two leaders reportedly sorted out their differences. Jithender Reddy also welcomed the party giving any position to Rajender. “BJP would benefit if a higher position is given to Rajender,” he said.

After the meeting, Jithender Reddy recalled his association with Rajender during the final phase of the Telangana movement. He also said that BJP has a culture of leadership working unitedly. When asked about his recent controversial tweet, Jithender suggested newsmen interpret in their own way.

