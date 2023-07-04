Rahul unfit to lead anti-BJP Opposition alliance: BRS MPs  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after Rahul Gandhi revealed at a public meeting in Khammam that it was he who ensured that the pink party was not invited to the Opposition party's unity meetings, the BRS MPs on Monday hit back at the Congress leader, stating that he is not fit to lead a non-BJP Opposition alliance.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with party supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao held at Pragathi Bhavan, ahead of the monsoon session of the Parliament, they wondered why Rahul Gandhi did not announce his stand earlier and why he revealed it now.

Rahul Gandhi has no leadership qualities to head the non-BJP Opposition alliance, they said. Terming Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on the BRS as unwarranted, BRS Parliamentary Party leader K Keshava Rao said: “It was BRS, which opposed anti-farmer Bills in the Parliament. We have walked out of both Houses of Parliament protesting against the anti-farmer laws. The BJP government went back on the anti-farmer laws only because of the protests staged up by the BRS.”

“No other party in the country was able to fight against the BJP as the BRS did. The BRS would be ahead of the Opposition alliance in fighting against the BJP in future,” he said.

Keshava Rao also demanded the immediate recall of Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan for insulting the Constitution. BRS Lok Sabha floor leader Nama Nageswara Rao said that KCR was the only leader in the country, who always thinks about the welfare of the farmers.

“Rahul Gandhi is like a close relative of BJP, that’s why he hugged Modi in the Lok Sabha,” Nama said and added that Congress never came forward to oppose BJP in the Parliament. Other BRS MPs Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, BB Patil and Manne Srinivas Reddy were also present at the press conference.

