Woman tries to escape molester, hit by lorry in Telangana

Scared, the accused fled the spot with the victim’s mobile phone.

Published: 04th July 2023 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2023 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In a shocking incident that came to light on Monday, a 21-year-old woman, who had gone out to buy milk powder for her infant child, sustained grievous injuries while trying to escape an alleged sexual assault by a motorcyclist she took a lift from, at Tarnaka. 

The shocking incident allegedly took place on June 27 but came to light only on Monday after the Osmania police launched an investigation.

The woman had requested a lift from a 25-year-old youth after buying the milk powder. However, once on the bike, the youth began touching her inappropriately. In an attempt to escape from her attacker, she jumped off the bike but was hit by a passing lorry, resulting in severe injuries.

Scared, the accused fled the spot with the victim’s mobile phone. The police shifted the injured woman to Gandhi Hospital and booked the lorry driver for causing hurt due to negligence. 

Meanwhile, the police said that in her initial statement, the woman did not mention the assault. They added that this may be due to her traumatic experience and resultant shock. “If she later mentions the assault, the case will be modified accordingly and thoroughly investigated,” the Osmania police said.

Meanwhile, sources said that the police have identified the youth after reviewing CCTV footage from the accident site and mobile signals. 
 

