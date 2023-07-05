Home States Telangana

Aurigene to set up Rs 330 crore facility in Telangana

The company also has ambitious expansion plans for the facility, intending to venture into novel therapies, particularly in the field of cell and gene therapies, a release said.

Published: 05th July 2023 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2023 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao interacts with the representatives of EMPE Diagnostics at Hyderabad on Tuesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services Limited, a leading contract research, development and manufacturing organisation and a subsidiary of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, has decided to establish an advanced development and manufacturing facility in Hyderabad. This state-of-the-art facility will focus on niche areas such as therapeutic proteins, antibodies and viral vectors.

The primary objective of this investment of USD 40 million (approximately Rs 330 crore) is to create employment opportunities in the region. The company aims to generate around 200 direct job positions and an additional 60-70 indirect job opportunities within the next three years through the current investment plans.

The company also has ambitious expansion plans for the facility, intending to venture into novel therapies, particularly in the field of cell and gene therapies, a release said. Reacting on the development, IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said, “This investment is aligned perfectly with the State government’s vision to enhance ‘complex manufacturing at scale’ wherein the objective is to make a giant leap towards advanced therapeutic modalities. By investing in biotherapeutics discovery, Aurigene has further strengthened Hyderabad’s position as a preferred destination for biopharmaceutical research and production (sic).”

State-of-the-art treatment

By leveraging its expertise and resources, Aurigene is determined to make significant contributions to healthcare advancements by providing state-of-the-art treatments to patients, a release said. The company also has plans to venture into novel therapies, particularly in the field of cell and gene therapies. It aims to play a vital role in making affordable medicines accessible to the Indian population, it added

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services Limited advanced development and manufacturing facility
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp