Aurigene to set up Rs 330 crore facility in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services Limited, a leading contract research, development and manufacturing organisation and a subsidiary of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, has decided to establish an advanced development and manufacturing facility in Hyderabad. This state-of-the-art facility will focus on niche areas such as therapeutic proteins, antibodies and viral vectors.

The primary objective of this investment of USD 40 million (approximately Rs 330 crore) is to create employment opportunities in the region. The company aims to generate around 200 direct job positions and an additional 60-70 indirect job opportunities within the next three years through the current investment plans.

The company also has ambitious expansion plans for the facility, intending to venture into novel therapies, particularly in the field of cell and gene therapies, a release said. Reacting on the development, IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said, “This investment is aligned perfectly with the State government’s vision to enhance ‘complex manufacturing at scale’ wherein the objective is to make a giant leap towards advanced therapeutic modalities. By investing in biotherapeutics discovery, Aurigene has further strengthened Hyderabad’s position as a preferred destination for biopharmaceutical research and production (sic).”

Delighted to welcome @AurigenePharma to the vibrant ecosystem of Genome Valley @TS_LifeSciences for their state-of-the art biomanufacturing facility with investment of USD 40 Mn and employment to more than 250 people



Hyderabad offers an excellent ecosystem for biologics R&D and… pic.twitter.com/vfUHZwivQb — KTR (@KTRBRS) July 4, 2023

State-of-the-art treatment

By leveraging its expertise and resources, Aurigene is determined to make significant contributions to healthcare advancements by providing state-of-the-art treatments to patients, a release said. The company also has plans to venture into novel therapies, particularly in the field of cell and gene therapies. It aims to play a vital role in making affordable medicines accessible to the Indian population, it added

