Bandi supporters shocked, say decision avoidable

A pall of gloom descends on party office in Nampally, but cadre remain calm as they have to adhere to the party’s discipline

Published: 05th July 2023 07:10 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the news of Bandi Sanjay being replaced by Union Minister for Tourism G Kishan Reddy as the State BJP president trickled in, a pall of gloom descended on the party office in Nampally on Tuesday.

Though they knew in advance that the BJP leadership was preparing to replace Sanjay, his supporters were in complete shock as the news emerged. Some of them who gathered at the party office beat their heads with their palms, uttering words like “our karma” (misfortune). Most of them were of the opinion that it was an unnecessary decision taken by their leadership in an election year. However, they remained calm as they were reminded of the need to adhere to the party’s discipline.

Meanwhile, veteran Tollywood actress and former MP M Vijayashanti issued a statement, expressing her sadness over the development. Describing Sanjay as a person who “taught the party in the State how to create fire with foot-steps,” she hoped that the party’s central leadership will elevate Sanjay and give him a much higher position than what he held till now. She requested the party’s central leadership to understand the emotions of his followers and take the right decision.

Speaking to the media, BJP State spokesperson Rani Rudrama hoped that Sanjay will not only become a Union minister but also go on to become the prime minister. There were some tier-1 and 2 leaders from other parties who had joined the BJP under the leadership of Sanjay. They are now worried about the political future as they are not sure whether the new leadership will give them due importance. This was especially the case with the leaders from mandals and districts where Sanjay toured as part of his “Praja Sangrama Yatra” padayatra.

‘Give Sanjay a better position’

Veteran actress and former MP M Vijayashanti issued a statement, expressing her sadness over the development. Describing Bandi Sanjay as a person who “taught the party in the State how to create fire with foot-steps,” she hoped that the party’s central leadership will elevate Sanjay and give him a much higher position than what he held till now. She requested the leadership to understand the emotions of his followers and take the right decision.

