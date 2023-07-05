Home States Telangana

Boost to medical devices sector as Telangana govt signs 6 MoUs

Through TLSF, govt enters into agreement with ISO-certified firms to impart medical device testing, prototyping services

Published: 05th July 2023 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2023 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

medicine, medical field, doctors

Image used for representation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana government’s strategic push for a progressive medical devices ecosystem gets a shot in the arm as it signs Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with six distinguished organisations, strengthening product testing and prototyping services for the medtech sector.

The State government through Telangana Life Sciences Foundation (TLSF) signed MoUs with six organisations having ISO-certified facilities to facilitate medical device testing and prototyping services to tenant companies in the Medical Devices Park, Sultanpur.IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao unveiled India’s first, world-class and path-breaking devices developed by Huwel Lifesciences Private Limited, EMPE Diagnostics and Blue Semi on Tuesday.

“I’m delighted to witness yet another milestone in the medtech sector in Telangana with the signing of the MoUs for product testing and the launch of world-class ‘Made in Telangana’ devices by our homegrown companies — Huwel Lifesciences, EMPE Diagnostics and Blue Semi. It gives me immense pride in stating that many of these products are first in the world while the rest are first in the country. While collaboration for testing will further enhance scale-up and growth, the launch of these innovative products is a testament to the vibrant medtech ecosystem in the State,” he added.

ALSO READ | Telangana reserves 100 per cent MBBS seats for locals

The Medical Devices Park set up by the State government has been producing world-class medical products from Telangana, for Telangana and the world. Launched in 2017, the park is India’s biggest functional medical devices cluster with firms committed to invest Rs 1,500 crore and generating employment of 7,000 direct jobs, a release said.

Besides these, several companies and start ups based in Hyderabad are focused on building next-generation medical device products like 3D-printed bionic arms, imaging systems, digital health solutions, mobile dialysis units and implants. Earlier, Medtronic had announced an investment of approximately Rs 3,000 crore to its engineering and innovation centre in Hyderabad.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
medical devices sector Telangana govt
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp