Boost to medical devices sector as Telangana govt signs 6 MoUs

HYDERABAD: Telangana government’s strategic push for a progressive medical devices ecosystem gets a shot in the arm as it signs Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with six distinguished organisations, strengthening product testing and prototyping services for the medtech sector.

The State government through Telangana Life Sciences Foundation (TLSF) signed MoUs with six organisations having ISO-certified facilities to facilitate medical device testing and prototyping services to tenant companies in the Medical Devices Park, Sultanpur.IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao unveiled India’s first, world-class and path-breaking devices developed by Huwel Lifesciences Private Limited, EMPE Diagnostics and Blue Semi on Tuesday.

‘Made in Telangana’ vision takes vibrant form.



Medical Devices Park setup by the Government of Telangana has been producing world class medical products from Telangana, for Telangana and the world.



Industries Minister @KTRBRS launched world-class, world’s first, ‘Made in… pic.twitter.com/WTQPhOWaYF July 4, 2023

“I’m delighted to witness yet another milestone in the medtech sector in Telangana with the signing of the MoUs for product testing and the launch of world-class ‘Made in Telangana’ devices by our homegrown companies — Huwel Lifesciences, EMPE Diagnostics and Blue Semi. It gives me immense pride in stating that many of these products are first in the world while the rest are first in the country. While collaboration for testing will further enhance scale-up and growth, the launch of these innovative products is a testament to the vibrant medtech ecosystem in the State,” he added.

I also launched @EMPEdiagnostics’s mfloDx™️ MDR-TB test kit - first of its kind in the world kit, combination of molecular and sensitive lateral flow biosensors, which can detect the presence of TB bacteria and identify antibiotic resistance accurately, in less than 3 hours even… pic.twitter.com/ukDNuiMcvP — KTR (@KTRBRS) July 4, 2023

The Medical Devices Park set up by the State government has been producing world-class medical products from Telangana, for Telangana and the world. Launched in 2017, the park is India’s biggest functional medical devices cluster with firms committed to invest Rs 1,500 crore and generating employment of 7,000 direct jobs, a release said.

Besides these, several companies and start ups based in Hyderabad are focused on building next-generation medical device products like 3D-printed bionic arms, imaging systems, digital health solutions, mobile dialysis units and implants. Earlier, Medtronic had announced an investment of approximately Rs 3,000 crore to its engineering and innovation centre in Hyderabad.

