Day after Telangana Governor’s visit, OGH says ‘all is well’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Osmania General Hospital on Tuesday clarified that there was no deficiency of service in the hospital. A day after the visit of Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, the hospital issued the clarification saying that as it was ‘one of a lifetime opportunity for many of the patients to see and interact with the VIP the patients and their attendants gathered on the beds, giving the wrong impression that more than one patient occupied each bed’.

In a release on Tuesday, the OGH said that on the day of the visit of the Governor, the total bed occupancy was 889 as against the bed strength of 1092 available. Among them, the Quli Qutub Shah Department of Cardiology (QQDC) Block, which has 660 beds, had 592 occupants. The Out Patient (OP) Department had 350 beds, with 254 beds occupied. The GHMC Block had 60 beds, of which 33 were occupied, while the Liver Care Unit (LCU) had 12 beds, and 10 were occupied.

“On particular days, some of the wards will be full and others would not be as full. Once the doctor rounds are made, the patients will be adjusted in all the available beds without causing any inconvenience to the patients,” the release said.

ALSO READ | Telangana governor visits OGH, points to its deplorable state

It further said that under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Health Minister T Harish Rao, the OGH has acquired state-of-the-art equipment, allowing doctors to provide excellent services which the Governor also praised. The hospital also thanked both the CM and the minister for their personal involvement through regular visits, approvals, and reviews from higher authorities.It may be recalled that the Governor during her visit to the hospital on Monday sought to draw the attention of the State government to “deplorable” sanitation conditions.

